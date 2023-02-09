Thursday's contest at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (13-10) squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-48 victory as our model heavily favors IUPUI.

The Mastodons head into this game following a 71-63 loss to Robert Morris on Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 48

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons registered their best win of the season on February 2, when they beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 67-65.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on December 29

72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 22

86-52 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 17

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights