Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (13-10) squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-48 victory as our model heavily favors IUPUI.
The Mastodons head into this game following a 71-63 loss to Robert Morris on Saturday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 48
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- The Mastodons registered their best win of the season on February 2, when they beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 67-65.
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on December 29
- 72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 22
- 86-52 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 17
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (posting 61.4 points per game, 250th in college basketball, while giving up 63.7 per outing, 161st in college basketball) and have a -56 scoring differential.
- Purdue Fort Wayne scores more in conference action (61.6 points per game) than overall (61.4).
- In 2022-23 the Mastodons are scoring 5.3 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (60.8).
- Purdue Fort Wayne gives up 63.5 points per game at home, and 64.2 away.
- The Mastodons are putting up 64.4 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 61.4.
