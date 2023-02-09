The Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) will aim to continue a 10-game winning run when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes have taken eight games in a row.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes put up 28.4 more points per game (88) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (59.6).
  • Iowa is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 59.6 points, Iowa is 19-4.
  • The Hoosiers average 81.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.6 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • When Indiana scores more than 70.6 points, it is 17-1.
  • Indiana is 22-1 when it allows fewer than 88 points.
  • This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.
  • The Hawkeyes make 50.5% of their shots from the field, just 12.7% more than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Rutgers W 91-68 Assembly Hall
2/1/2023 @ Minnesota W 77-54 Williams Arena
2/5/2023 @ Purdue W 69-46 Mackey Arena
2/9/2023 Iowa - Assembly Hall
2/13/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
2/16/2023 Michigan - Assembly Hall

