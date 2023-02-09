Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-70 win for Indiana, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Hoosiers came out on top in their last outing 69-46 against Purdue on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Iowa 72

Indiana Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 1, the Hoosiers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 50 team (No. 8) in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-63.

The Hoosiers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).

The Hoosiers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 10) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 14

92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 18) on January 23

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 24) on January 26

74-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana Performance Insights