Indiana vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-70 win for Indiana, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Hoosiers came out on top in their last outing 69-46 against Purdue on Sunday.
Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 73, Iowa 72
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on December 1, the Hoosiers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 50 team (No. 8) in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-63.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).
- The Hoosiers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 10) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 14
- 92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 18) on January 23
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 24) on January 26
- 74-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 1
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (scoring 81.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 59.6 per outing to rank 62nd in college basketball) and have a +499 scoring differential overall.
- Indiana's offense has been worse in Big Ten matchups this year, averaging 77.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 81.3 PPG.
- The Hoosiers put up 82.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- Indiana is surrendering 54.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.1).
- The Hoosiers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 79.7 points a contest compared to the 81.3 they've averaged this season.
