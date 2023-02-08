The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) will try to stop a seven-game road losing skid at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame is 8-4 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 331st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets sit at 126th.

The Fighting Irish score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Yellow Jackets give up.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 67.1 points, it is 5-2.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

Notre Dame is scoring more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (70.8).

The Fighting Irish are giving up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (77.4).

At home, Notre Dame drains 9.1 triples per game, 0.9 fewer than it averages on the road (10). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.2%) than on the road (40.3%) as well.

Notre Dame Schedule