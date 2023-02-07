If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to place a wager on the Butler-St. John's (NY) game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to sign up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus right away!

Butler vs. St. John's (NY) Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -1.5

Butler -1.5 Point Total: 144.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Bulldogs versus Red Storm game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams, such as the Bulldogs, will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

It can be a little more complicated, but betting against the spread can somethimes provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If the Bulldogs, for example, are -1.5 on the spread, the -1.5 means that they must win by at least two points to "cover the spread." If they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose outright, then the Red Storm will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -115). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on game props (will Butler win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.