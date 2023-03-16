At the moment, the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) are listed with the fourth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +1100 on the moneyline.

The Boilermakers are against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the First Round. Gametime is slated for 6:50 PM ET on Friday, March 17. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Purdue NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1100 4th Bet $100 to win $1100 Pre-Tournament +1100 4th Bet $100 to win $1100 Pre-New Year +1600 7th Bet $100 to win $1600 Preseason +6600 25th Bet $100 to win $6600

Purdue Team Stats

Purdue averages 73.1 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (20th in college basketball). It has a +352 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Purdue has gone 25-2 when playing as favorites, with three wins (3-2) when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Boilermakers are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by six points or fewer (2-0).

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Purdue has posted a perfect 1-0 record. They are 24-2 when favored by more than three points.

Purdue Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 13-3 | Q2 Record: 6-2 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

13-3 | 6-2 | 5-0 | 5-0 Purdue has 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Purdue has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Purdue Players

Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers in points and rebounds. He averages 22.3 points per game while adding 12.8 rebounds.

Braden Smith paces the team with 4.3 assists per game.

Fletcher Loyer is the top three-point shooter for the Boilermakers, connecting on 1.6 per contest.

Purdue's blocks leader is Edey, who collects 2.1 per game. Smith leads the team by averaging 1.2 steals a contest.

