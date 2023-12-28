Ashley Partners with Hope to Dream to Bring Children a Good Night's Sleep with Nearly 14,000 Bed Donations

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope to Dream, a non-profit organization, continued to make dreams come true this year, donating nearly 14,000 beds to children in need. In addition to fundraising efforts and donations, each mattress purchased at over 725 participating Ashley stores helps to fulfill the mission to provide every child with a good night's sleep. This marks the 13th year of making a difference in the lives of children throughout the U.S. and Canada. Hope to Dream will continue their mission in 2024, aiming to donate 15,000 beds in the coming year.

Child receiving new bed from Hope to Dream (PRNewswire)

"The mission of Hope to Dream is that every child should have a good night's sleep and a bed to call their own," stated Chris Wantlin, Chief Retail Officer, Ashley Global Retail. "On behalf of Hope to Dream and Ashley, we would like to thank all of our retail partners, volunteers, and charitable organizations, for their valuable support."

As a recent partnership, Hope to Dream and Jewish Family Service (JFS) in Seattle, Washington worked together to provide mattresses to children in need. JFS is responsible for resettling over 350 children each year, who all need a bed to call their own. Recently, JFS provided beds to three families who secured permanent housing. With the assistance of Hope to Dream, more children will receive beds in a timely manner, providing them with a good night's sleep.

"The partnership between Hope to Dream and Jewish Family Service has been transformative for our clients. JFS serves many children who are refugees or from other forcibly displaced populations seeking a new life in the United States," stated Kristin Winkel, Chief Impact & Operating Officer, Jewish Family Service. "Being able to provide the children we serve with safe housing, including the beds and bedding from Hope to Dream, has been critical to helping them achieve stability and ultimately thrive."

Hope to Dream has donated over 165,000 to children across the U.S. and in Canada since its inception in 2010. Chosen recipients of the Hope to Dream program receive a brand-new Ashley Sleep bed, including: a twin mattress, bed frame, sheets, pillow and a comforter. Recipients are selected through a nomination process as well as through working with community partners including school districts, charitable organizations, etc.

To learn more about the program and to nominate a child in need visit https://www.ahopetodream.com/.

Hope to Dream 13th Anniversary Video: https://youtu.be/mHqgTzc3njo

