Celebrate the Holiday Season with TCL: Unwrap the Gift of Unparalleled Entertainment and Elevated Home Comfort

Discover the Magic of the Season with TCL's Advanced Entertainment and Smart Home Solutions

HONG KONG, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands, is celebrating the holiday season by inviting you to rekindle the joy and warmth of holiday at home with its innovative range of home entertainment and smart domestic devices. As families gather and festive spirits soar, TCL's offerings are the perfect complement to creating a happy, healthy home filled with shared experiences and wonderful memories during the festive season.

Outstanding Home Entertainment for the Whole Family

Imagine watching snowflakes fall in the glow of your living room, with the extreme contrast created by Mini LED backlight in TCL X955 QD-Mini LED TV, generating a strikingly realistic image portrayal. This large-screen marvel, available in sizes up to 98", with its superior 4K Ultra HD resolution and state-of-the-art Mini LED, QLED, and full array local dimming technologies, turns every holiday movie into an immersive festive spectacle. Its HDR Premium capability, delivering a staggering up to 5000 nits, ensures that the lights twinkle brighter and the holiday hues pop with more joy. Outstanding picture quality is complemented by an immersive Dolby Atmos that fills your space with the sounds of the season.

For those seeking some friendly family competition during the holidays, turn the excitement up a notch with the TCL C805, a QD-Mini LED TV that is the ultimate gift for the gamers in your household. The expansive 98-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD resolution bring virtual worlds to life with breathtaking clarity. With a 144 Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, every game played is brought to life like never before. This TV's comprehensive HDR capabilities elevate your gaming sessions, making them captivating enough to while away the winter hours.

The TCL 98P745 is your ticket to an affordable cinematic experience under your own roof. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV crafts an immersive scene that rivals any theater. Along with its 4K resolution and over one billion colours, the ONKYO 2.1 audio performance is just as stellar, ensuring every movie night is unforgettable. The sleek design of the P745 adds a touch of sophistication to your holiday décor, making it an integral part of your home's Christmas makeover.

Breathe Easy This Christmas with the FreshIN Series Air Conditioners

During the holidays, the house is usually filled with guests, making it an even more pivotal time to ensure the indoor environment is comfortable and hygienic. Welcome your guests into the comfort of your home with the TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners, which ensure that your indoor air remains fresh and healthy throughout the festivities. The FreshIN+ 2.0 Technology revitalizes your space with a continuous exchange of air, while the four-layer filtration system purifies it, eradicating the 'stuffy' feeling that often comes with overpopulated spaces and creating a clean oasis for those chilly winter evenings.

*Product availability and specifications may differ across regions. For detailed information, please check with your local retailers.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

