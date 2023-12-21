Meditation Retreats, Templestay to Heal Your Body and Soul

A Remarkable 74.2% of International Participants Embrace Stress Relief with Templestay

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Templestay allows you to experience the Buddhist culture that has been passed down in traditional Korean temples for many years. This unique program is also gaining attention as a representative healing program. In particular, various programs incorporating Buddhist meditation are popular as a time to reflect on oneself and rest the tired body and soul.

Spanning across 150 revered Korean temples, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Tongdosa, Beopjusa, and Magoksa, along with sacred destinations like Haeinsa Temple housing the revered Tripitaka Koreana and the architectural marvel of Bulguksa Temple, Templestay has emerged as a conduit for foreigners to grasp the essence of Korean heritage swiftly.

The unique tranquil beauty of traditional wooden buildings and the eco-friendly nature of the surrounding landscape have provided a unique appeal to foreigners visiting Korea. In particular, the popularity of the program is due to the wide range of programs that allow visitors to experience the life of monks in the past, such as dawn daily service, 108 prostrations, and Barugongyang (formal meal), while gaining a broader understanding of traditional Korean Buddhist culture.

In addition, with temples offering a variety of programs to experience meditation, the healing concept has recently gained popularity. According to the results of the 'Satisfaction Survey of Templestay Participants' conducted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism through Gallup Korea in 2023, 71.4% of foreigners who participated in a templestay said it reduced their anxiety, and 74.2% said it reduced their stress.

The most common reason for this was the "tranquility and beauty of the temple surroundings (nature)," followed by Buddhist teachings on emptying the mind and letting go. "The beauty and reverence of temple architecture and Buddhist cultural properties" was also cited by a high percentage of respondents.

The most popular templestay program among foreign participants was the tea ceremony with a monk which is followed by mountain walks, retreats, and meditation programs.

These results show that foreigners are looking for a change of mind and stress relief beyond traditional Korean culture through templestays and are highly satisfied with the experience.

"We hope that more foreigners will visit Korea and experience a templestay program by staying at a temple that inherits a long tradition and heal their tired minds and bodies. Even if it is for a short period of time, it will be an opportunity to learn how to manage your mind," said the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism.

