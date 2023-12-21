Analysts Affirm Planful's Enduring Excellence in Financial Performance Management

Company continues momentum with accolades for fast deployment time, intuitive experiences for non-finance users, and continued AI innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc ., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that the company earned strong recognition from leading analyst firms Gartner® and Forrester® in their recently released reports covering financial planning, close and consolidations, and digital operations planning and analytics software categories.

"For many years Planful has repeatedly been recognized by the analyst community as one of the very best financial performance management vendors in the world, and these latest reports mirror our ongoing commitment to our customers and product innovation," said Grant Halloran, Planful Chief Executive Officer. "As our customers run increasingly complex use cases with massive data volumes, our exceptional team continues to drive our platform forward. We're on a mission to help these companies achieve peak performance, regardless of their operating conditions, by making financial performance a company-wide, collaborative, low-friction experience. Planful is extremely well-positioned as we look toward 2024 and we are excited for the next wave of innovations we are bringing to market."

Planful was recognized in two Gartner Magic Quadrant™ reports and a Forrester Wave™ report, including:

Named the only Visionary vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software 1 , Gartner highlighted Planful's Budget Manager Experience , which provides non-finance business users with easy access to financial information, customized to their department, and Planful's comprehensive customer experience throughout the implementation and support processes. Gartner also mentioned upcoming AI and ML features and the ability for customers to add customized algorithms. , Gartner highlighted Planful's, which provides non-finance business users with easy access to financial information, customized to their department, and Planful's comprehensive customer experience throughout the implementation and support processes. Gartner also mentioned upcoming AI and ML features and the ability for customers to add customized algorithms.

Recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Close and Consolidations Solutions ², with specific strengths in innovation, AI, and data integration, and one of the fastest deployment timelines. Planful's implementation methodology, scalability, flexibility, and broad international currency support were also noted.

Included as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Planning And Analytics³, with attention focused on the company's domain and market expansion, broad planning capabilities, and nimbleness in the market. Forrester also pointed to Planful's purpose-built planning applications that can jump-start key planning journeys for customers, and its continued investments in AI.

This recognition comes on the heels of continued momentum for Planful. The company recently announced a record combination of revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2023, as customers expand their use of the Planful platform to remove friction in their financial planning processes and create a single source of truth as they scale.

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solutions that serves manufacturers of all sizes, geographies, and industries. It's been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list nine times and continues to expand into new markets with frequent acquisitions. "Consolidations were critical, to be able to roll all those up and have one source of truth as we add new companies," said Robby LeBourveau, Director of Finance at ProMach. "We make acquisitions fairly regularly, and being able to seamlessly bring a new company into our structure without a whole bunch of Excel rework or pain has been critical to success. When you're using Planful, it's inherently more reliable, more accurate, and it will take you less time."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

