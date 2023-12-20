ORLANDO’S PREMIER DOWNTOWN SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION TO BE RENAMED KIA CENTER

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando's premier downtown sports and entertainment destination – and home of the National Basketball Association's Orlando Magic – will be renamed the Kia Center.

Starting December 20, 2023, the Amway Center will take on the new name. Kia America's partnership will include new indoor and outdoor signage, the installations of EV charging stations, Kia vehicle displays and the Kia Terrace, a hospitality lounge for the enjoyment of automotive enthusiasts and sports and music fans.

"The Orlando Magic and Kia America have been proud partners for several years and we share in the excitement of Kia's success and growth," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "We look forward to our expanded partnership which allows Kia to drive its brand forward and deliver a direct, impactful message to our fan base and beyond using the power of the NBA. Kia also becomes a 'Champion of the Community' partner and we look forward to working together to positively impact the Central Florida community."

"The naming of the Kia Center is another example of the strength of our partnership and provides us a year-round sports and entertainment platform for our fans," said Sean Yoon, President and CEO, Kia America. "This facility is a spectacular asset for those who call Central Florida home and for those who visit this global tourist destination. Coupled with our naming rights of the Kia Forum in California, we now stretch from coast to coast."

Like the renaming of the Kia Center in Orlando, the renaming of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in April of 2022 was a transformational step for Kia in the United States and an important part of the North American debut of its multiple award-winning electric utility vehicle, the EV6, as part of the company's ambitious Plan S, or Plan Shift, strategy. Plan S is designed to help transform Kia into a sustainable mobility provider including new and exciting personal and business transportation solutions.

Kia's southeast operation includes dealerships in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville. Central Florida has 11 dealerships and is the fastest growing Kia market in the nation.

Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 and was named the Most Dependable Mass Market Brand for three years in a row by J.D. Power. Kia offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

Since opening in 2010, Orlando's downtown arena has become the community's gathering place and has earned numerous awards, including being named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year; the International Association of Venue Managers' Venue Excellence Award, which is bestowed upon facilities that excel in the management and operation of public assembly venues; and TheStadiumBusiness Awards' Customer Experience Award. In addition, the facility was recently voted by fans as the no. 1 venue in the NBA for its game experience.

The NBA is a global sports and media business with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. The league has established a major international presence with games and programming in 214 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of this past season featured 120 international players from 40 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBATV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms.

ABOUT KIA CENTER

Kia Center, owned and operated by the City of Orlando on behalf of the Central Florida community, hosts major national events, concerts and family shows since its opening in the Fall 2010. The Orlando Magic served as the developer and the facility was designed to reflect the character of the community, meet the goals of the users and build on the legacy of sports and entertainment in Orlando. The building's exterior features a modern blend of glass and metal materials, along with ever-changing graphics via a monumental wall along one facade. A 180-foot tall tower serves as a beacon amid the downtown skyline. The 875,000 square foot, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold-certified building features a sustainable, environmentally-friendly design and unmatched technology, including 1,100 digital monitors, the tallest high-definition video board in an NBA venue and multiple premium amenities available to all patrons in the building. Kia Center was recently honored with the International Association of Venue Managers' 2017 Venue Excellence Award, which is bestowed upon facilities that excel in the management and operation of public assembly venues. Kia Center was the only arena to garner this distinction. Additionally, the arena has earned numerous awards, which most notably includes TheStadiumBusiness Awards' 2013 Customer Experience Award and was named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. For more information about the Kia Center, visit KiaCenter.com.

ABOUT KIA AMERICA

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

ABOUT THE ORLANDO MAGIC

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

