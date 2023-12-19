Remington® Expands Global Portfolio with the Remington ONE™ Collection -- an Innovative System of High Quality, Multi-Function Styling Tools

With a commitment to convenience and performance, the Remington ONE™ Flat Iron + Curler, and Multi-Style Hair Dryer each feature advanced technology to deliver flexible styling in one tool.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remington®, a global hair care and grooming leader, has officially launched two new tools in the Remington ONE™ Collection: a Flat Iron + Curler and Multi-Style Hair Dryer. Just in time for Holiday, consumers will have access to an innovative line of multi-purpose styling tools developed to simplify the daily hair routine without the need of multiple devices. Each tool also has premium integrated technology to prevent heat damage.

"With its high performance and flexible styling, the Remington ONE™ collection is a game changer," says Christina Seidner, Director of Marketing, North America, at Spectrum Brands. "You can use just one styler to create amazing looks like straight tresses or loose beachy waves, and the multi style hair dryer simplifies your morning routine with faster drying times and less frizz."

The Remington ONE™ Collection includes:

Remington ONE™ Flat Iron + Curler - $54.99 (SRP)

Whether you prefer pin-straight hair, loose beachy waves, or perfectly defined curls, the Remington ONE™ Flat Iron + Curler is a multi-styler that easily transitions from flat iron to curler with a simple glide of the FlexiCover™ Sleeve!

One Tool, Double the Results : Achieve 2X more heaters 1 offer even, consistent results and one-pass styling 2 with ceramic plates, ceramic titanium Griptech™ Barrel for slip-resistance, up to 5 temperature settings, and flexible swivel cord to help style with ease.

Designed With Speed & Performance in Mind: The Dual Heat System technology delivers a customizable styling experience, as the 1 ¼" plates and barrel heat up separately, reaching temperatures of 300°F – 450°F in only 20-seconds. As an added safety measure, the versatile tool will automatically shut off after an hour.

Remington ONE™ Multi-Style Hair Dryer - $54.99 (SRP)

Sleek and smooth, or bouncy voluminous curls? With three separate attachments, the Remington ONE™ Multi-Style Hair Dryer will help you accomplish whichever style you choose for the day!

A Class of Its Own: The Remington ONE™ Multi-Style Hair Dryer is 15% lighter 4 and offers a 50% shorter barrel 3 for increased control.

Say Goodbye to Frizz & Heat Damage: Featuring technology that produces 90% more ions 4 , pop on the Finish Fly Away Tamer attachment to experience 90% fewer flyaways 6 in a single pass; cutting your drying time by 25% 7 !

And Hello to Definition & Precision: With the 4X faster5 drying power of the Curl Defining Diffuser attachment to keep curls in their natural shape, the focused airflow of the Styling Concentrator attachment for precise styling, and the choice of 8 different heat/speed combinations, anyone can find the perfect combination of settings for their styling needs!

To celebrate the international debut of the Remington ONE™ collection, Remington® hosted a Global Premiere Event at the iHeartMedia HQ in New York, NY. The unforgettable night included live demonstrations with the new tools from celebrity stylists and celebrity groomer, a private performance from Broadway hit musical '& Juliet,' and 80's pop-icon Debbie Gibson.

In addition to the Spectrum Brand executive team from all over the world, attendees included several fashion tastemakers, such as Adrienne Bailon, Matt Loves Hair, Amanda Ivanelli, top tier press members, and Z100's Danielle Monaro and Skeery Jones as the event MCs.

"The launch of the Remington ONE™ Collection was not only a product release, but the official globalization of the Remington® brand. When deciding where to celebrate this accomplishment, we couldn't imagine anywhere else than in New York where got our start in 1937," shared Seidner. "We drew on global trends and insights, and we were thrilled to witness the collection in use tonight."

The Remington ONE™ Flat Iron + Curler, ONE™ Multi-Style Hair Dryer are available at RemingtonProducts.com and online retailers, such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target. For more information about Remington & the Remington ONE™ collection, please visit www.Remingtonproducts.com.

About Remington

Remington® is a global leader and innovator of affordable hair dryers, flat irons/straighteners, rotary and foil electric shavers, personal groomers, moustache and beard groomers, and haircut kits, and is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. For more information about Remington, visit www.Remingtonproducts.com or become a fan of Remington® Hair Care & Grooming on social media.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

