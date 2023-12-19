Regent Education's Financial Aid and Scholarship Management Product Suite Receives TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

New certification underscores Regent Education's commitment to helping customers comply with a wide range of security certification and policies

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that the Regent Education product suite received TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification. This certification, applicable to institutions within the state of Texas, demonstrates Regent Education's ability to help customers manage security and risk and comply with policies beyond the basics that many solutions meet.

Adhering to security certifications and mitigating risk continues to be top-of-mind for colleges and universities nationwide. Regent Education's TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification reinforces its commitment to delivering solutions that provide institutions with peace of mind, taking into account the confidentiality and integrity of the data, the availability of its solutions, and the specific privacy policies and compliance requirements issued by state and national governing bodies.

"Regent Education takes its role in mitigating cybersecurity risks and protecting customers' systems and data very seriously," said Ron Dinwiddie, Chief Product Officer at Regent Education. "We are excited to demonstrate this commitment through our TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, and look forward to working with institutions in the state of Texas as they implement our suite of financial aid and scholarship management solutions."

Regent Education automates the financial aid and scholarship management lifecycle across all enrollment and educational models. Designed by financial aid experts, Regent's holistic, cloud-based, SIS-agnostic platform integrates with key campus systems, enabling institutions to increase efficiency, give students greater transparency into borrowing options, and make every institutional scholarship dollar count. As a result, institutions can better meet - or exceed - their enrollment goals.

While TX-RAMP Certification is specific to institutions in Texas, Regent Education is committed to helping institutions manage security and risk and to comply with a wide range of certifications and policies, including SOC I and SOC II compliance. If you have questions about certifications or policies specific to your state or institution, please reach out. We're happy to explore how we can help.

For over 10 years, Regent Education has enabled colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. Backed by a group of forward-thinking EdTech investors, Regent Education focuses solely on financial aid, putting its 400 years of collective higher education experience to work, delivering a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com.

