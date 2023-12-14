Quthero Accepted into Prestigious MaRS-adMare Tx Accelerator

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quthero, a biotech company with a unique, patented Q-peptide platform technology was accepted into the MaRS – adMare Therapeutics (Tx) Accelerator which provides a distinctive ecosystem for the development of novel therapeutics in Ontario and Canada. Quthero's technology enables and accelerates full regeneration of a patient's natural tissue with minimal scarring.

"The partnership between MaRS and adMare presents Quthero with a unique opportunity to access the most experienced players in the development of new therapeutics. We are excited to bring our Q-peptide assets to the market in cardio-immunomodulatory therapeutics and dermatology" said Milica Radisic, PhD, President and CEO of Quthero. MaRS and adMare joined their expertise and resources to support the growth of therapeutics ventures in the MaRS-adMare Accelerator. "MaRS and adMare are excited to support Quthero and their team, in the first cohort of the Therapeutics (Tx) Accelerator, to bring their great science to the market and ultimately to patients.", stated Dr. Amol Deshpande, Senior Director at MaRS Discovery District. "A whole ecosystem is necessary to accelerate the investment and scientific readiness of therapeutic ventures. The MaRS-adMare Accelerator was created to provide an optimal environment for the growth of early-stage companies," added Mounia Azzi,Vice President, Corporate Development at adMare BioInnovations.

Quthero has developed multiple applications for their patented Q-peptide platform technology. Quthero's Q-peptide has been proven to speed healing, reduce redness and prevent scarring following cosmetic and surgical procedures. It also can be used as a novel therapy for congestive heart failure.

About Quthero:

Quthero is discovering and developing innovative applications for tissue regeneration utilizing their patented Q-peptide technology that are effective, safe and cost competitive. To learn more, visit Quthero.com.

About adMare BioInnovations

With a strong track record of globally-competitive scientific discovery, Canadian life sciences are primed to lead the world. To make this a reality, adMare BioInnovations uses its scientific and commercial expertise, specialized R&D infrastructure, and seed capital to build strong life sciences companies, develop robust ecosystems, and foster industry-ready talent. It re-invests its returns into the Canadian industry to ensure its long-term sustainability. adMare currently has 29 portfolio companies that have attracted $2.3 billion of risk capital, have a combined value of $4 billion, and have created over 1,000 jobs in Canada. To learn more visit www.admarebio.com.

About MaRS

MaRS is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people—in Canada and around the world.

