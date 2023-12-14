Millennia names Ankit Sharma Chief Technology Officer

Millennia is aligning all aspects of technology - engineering, data, and information technology - under the leadership of Ankit Sharma as he assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer.

CARY, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leading provider of patient payment solutions for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, is excited to announce the appointment of Ankit Sharma as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ankit joined Millennia as its Chief Data and Analytics Officer in December 2021 and assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer as Millennia enters an exciting next phase of growth. With this appointment, Millennia is aligning all aspects of technology – engineering, data, and information technology – under a single leader.

"The strategic alignment of engineering, data, and information technology under Ankit's leadership will propel Millennia forward as a leader in patient payment solutions," said Scott Sanner, Chief Executive Officer of Millennia. "His experience in all aspects of technology, engineering, and data analytics, in addition to his recognized expertise in the revenue cycle industry, will be instrumental in our ongoing commitment to innovation that delivers more patient revenue to our clients and a better payment experience for their patients"

Ankit came to Millennia with over a decade of executive and senior leadership experience in healthcare revenue cycle. As Millennia's Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Ankit launched an EHR- and HIS-agnostic data engine that significantly improves Millennia's ability to work with small and large organizations at speed, while maintaining the highest standards of data quality and integrity. Additionally, Ankit led hundreds of client integrations and implementations across ambulatory and acute healthcare settings.

Prior to joining Millennia, Ankit served as the global head of product and engineering for FinThrive's commercial analytics division and previously held various leadership roles at Equation, a healthcare management consulting and SaaS firm, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the product from its initial launch to a successful private equity exit.

"I am thrilled to expand my role as Millennia's CTO. This is a company with a proven track record of excellence and delivering high ROI to partner organizations," said Ankit. "I see a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation in response to the evolving healthcare landscape where the patient as a consumer has shifted to the forefront. As patient responsibility has a greater impact on provider financial performance, I am eager to contribute to a solution that improves revenue, maximizes value for our clients, and brings simplicity and transparency to the patient journey."

About Millennia: Millennia, a leader in patient payment solutions, delivers a better experience for your patients and more revenue for your organization. Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,800 provider locations in 43 states, supporting over 50 million patient interactions every year. Millennia supports clients across all care settings including acute care, post-acute, medical groups, and specialty practices. To learn more, visit Millenniapay.com.

