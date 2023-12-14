BIG3 Basketball to Launch Inaugural BIG3 Street Pop Up in Los Angeles with Fashion Designer Doni Nahmias and Shoe Surgeon's THE LEAGUE: Taking the Game Back to where It All Started

BIG3 Basketball to Launch Inaugural BIG3 Street Pop Up in Los Angeles with Fashion Designer Doni Nahmias and Shoe Surgeon's THE LEAGUE: Taking the Game Back to where It All Started

BIG3 Street has partnered with Monster Energy to infuse unparalleled energy into the festivities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG3 Basketball, the trailblazing 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by entertainment moguls Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, is proud to announce the debut of the BIG3 Street Tour, galvanizing urban basketball culture. The tour kicks off on December 19th at the iconic SRGN Studios in Los Angeles, marking the beginning of an exciting journey that will redefine the intersection of sports, fashion, and entertainment.

(PRNewswire)

Los Angeles is not only the birthplace of BIG3 Basketball but also a hub of emerging creativity and talent. To kick off the BIG3 Street Tour experience, BIG3 chose some of the best young entrepreneurs the city has to offer; fashion 'it kid' Doni Nahmias, sneaker aficionado the 'Shoe Surgeon', and entrepreneurs Ron Abaekobe and Dallas Lmbimbo from the emerging basketball league 'THE LEAGUE'. Following this launch, BIG3 Street will be activating in multiple cities before the 2024 season and will bring out the best athletes each city has to offer.

Partnering with rising designer Doni Nahmias, BIG3 is set to unveil an exclusive limited merch drop for the launch of the BIG3 Street Tour. Available for purchase only at the event, this unique collection pays tribute to the six seasons of BIG3 Basketball, capturing the essence of the league's legacy. Comprising two vintage pieces – a collector's edition t-shirt and a crewneck sweater – the drop is a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, with only 500 t-shirts and 100 sweatshirts available.

"Launching BIG3 Street in Los Angeles, my hometown, is like coming full circle. Tuesday night will be the start of something special" – Ice Cube

"Feels special being able to bring Ice Cube and the BIG3 back to Los Angeles. He's an OG LA legend. I've been watching him since I was young and it's special to host a basketball event with him along the surgeon studios." – Doni Nahmias

The excitement doesn't end on the court – attendees will be treated to an immersive experience with food, drinks, and activations throughout the night. To power up the event, BIG3 Street has partnered with Monster Energy to infuse unparalleled energy into the festivities. Ice Cube, select BIG3 players and coaches and other special guests will be in attendance.

"BIG3 Basketball, street fashion and sneaker culture are some of Monster's favorite territories," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "Being a part of this pop-up project is a perfect fit for us, we can't wait to see it come together."

Teaming up with basketball league 'THE LEAGUE', BIG3 Street Los Angeles will feature a street BIG3 tournament, showcasing the talents of six teams playing under the BIG3 rules. Teams consist of players from THE LEAGUE, complemented by BIG3 stars, ensuring a dynamic and competitive spectacle that embodies the spirit of street 3-on-3 basketball.

Event Details:

Date: December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm PST - 11:00 pm PST

Location: SRGN Studios

Doni Nahmias and Ice Cube teamed up after the 2023 BIG3 season to create limited merch for each city on the BIG3 Street Tour leading up to the highly anticipated 2024 season. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to celebrating the history of BIG3 Basketball and its impact on the culture and game of basketball.

Embracing the burgeoning basketball scene in Los Angeles, BIG3 Basketball has strategically partnered with THE LEAGUE, a Los Angeles-based collective that transcends conventional boundaries, uniting creativity, and sports in an unprecedented fusion. This collaboration underscores the deep roots and connection between BIG3 and the vibrant community that gave birth to the league.

Don't miss your chance to witness the birth of a new era in basketball and fashion. Join us at SRGN Studios for an unforgettable night of street basketball, exclusive merch drops, and entertainment. The event will be open to the public.

This news comes after the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame created the 'Ice Cube Impact Award' in recognition to Ice Cube's impact on the game of basketball. The award will be given out annually to those who make an impact on their community through the game of basketball.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tresa Sanders: tresa@tre-media.net

Daylan Cole: daylan@tre-media.net

About BIG3 Basketball:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

www.big3.com

About Nahmias:

Doni Nahmias is a highly regarded designer known for his innovative approach to fashion. Nahmias is an emerging luxury menswear brand from Los Angeles, elevating an authentic Californian aesthetic. Inspired by founder and creative director Doni Nahmias' hometown of Summerland, CA, Nahmias has forged a signature aesthetic: a high-grade yet informal mix of skate, basketball, surf, and hip-hop codes melded into an ascendant ready-to-wear label. His collaboration with BIG3 reflects a shared commitment to creativity and excellence.

www.nahmias.com

About THE LEAGUE:

In a groundbreaking collaboration, visionary entrepreneurs Ron Abaekobe and Dallas Lmbimbo, alongside the innovative force behind The Surgeon, has birthed THE LEAGUE, an extension of SRGN Studios—a Los Angeles-based collective that transcends conventional boundaries, uniting creativity and sports in an unprecedented fusion. Tracing back to Dominic Ciambrone's roots of soccer, THE LEAGUE harnesses a Futsal division played on Monday & Tuesday nights + Basketball on Wednesday & Thursday nights. THE LEAGUE emerges as a multifaceted entity, seamlessly weaving together sports, fashion, music, cannabis, lifestyle, private retail, and entrepreneurship under a singular roof.

www.thesurgeon.com

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monster Energy