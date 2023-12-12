The Touchstone Dynamic International ETF is Sub-advised by Los Angeles Capital Management

CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Investments, known for its Distinctively Active® mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (TDI: NASDAQ), an actively-managed, fully-transparent ETF that seeks to invest in equity securities of non-U.S. companies domiciled in both developed and emerging markets, which began trading on December 11, 2023.

Touchstone Investments launches dynamic international ETF to expand global exposure.

In seeking to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation, The Touchstone Dynamic International ETF is designed to offer investors a comprehensive framework of investments with broad international exposure. The strategy follows Los Angeles Capital Management's Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, an adaptive quantitative investment process that considers evolving market conditions and manages investment risk and alpha uncertainty, and weighs factors based on forward-looking expectations.

Touchstone Investments' commitment to being Distinctively Active means executing a fully integrated and rigorous process for identifying and collaborating with best-in-class asset managers to sub-advise its funds. Like Touchstone's existing suite of ETF offerings, the Touchstone Dynamic International ETF offers potential for a more tax-efficient, cost competitive and transparent way to access Touchstone's investment strategies with no investment minimum.

"We are pleased to launch the Touchstone Dynamic International ETF in partnership with Los Angeles Capital Management given the team's unique investment process, designed to build equity portfolios that adapt to dynamic market conditions," said Blake Moore, president and chief executive officer of Touchstone Investments. "This strategy is an important addition to Touchstone's existing suite of active ETFs, and a compelling opportunity for investors seeking concentrated exposure in credible markets outside of the U.S."

"We believe that capturing investor preference and bridging the gap between forward-looking fundamental equity management and backward-looking quantitative approaches is critical to generating returns in today's marketplace," added Daniel Allen, president and chief executive officer of Los Angeles Capital Management. "We are honored to partner with Touchstone through the launch of TDI, offering investors an opportunity to gain international exposure and build portfolios that can weather uniquely challenging market environments."

Today's launch of the Touchstone Dynamic International ETF represents a successful conversion from the firm's Dynamic Allocation Fund, a planned conversion from a global fund-of-funds to an ETF, first announced in July.

For more information about the Touchstone Dynamic International ETF and the full suite of Touchstone ETF offerings, please visit: https://www.westernsouthern.com/touchstone/etfs

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active has purposeful intent. Recognizing that not all fund companies are created equal, we actively apply an integrated and rigorous approach for identifying and partnering with highly-skilled asset managers who act in a sub-advisory capacity. Their expertise, disciplined investment processes and employment of active management provide the differentiation required for robust portfolio construction. Touchstone offers a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international equity, income and multi-asset funds.

A Word About Risk



The Fund invests in equities that are subject to market volatility and loss. The Fund invests in preferred stocks which are relegated below bonds for payment should the issuer be liquidated. If interest rates rise, the fixed dividend on preferred stocks may be less attractive, causing their price to decline. The Fund invests in foreign securities, including depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts, which carry the associated risks of economic and political instability, market liquidity, currency volatility and accounting standards that differ from those of U.S. markets and may offer less protection to investors. Touchstone exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are actively managed and do not seek to replicate a specific index. ETFs are bought and sold through an exchange at the then current market price, not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV when traded on an exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no guarantee that an active market for ETFs will develop or be maintained, or that the ETF's listing will continue or remain unchanged.

The Adviser engages a sub-adviser to make investment decisions for the Fund's portfolio; it may be unable to identify and retain a sub adviser who achieves superior investment returns relative to other similar sub-advisers. Events in the U.S. and global financial markets, including actions taken to stimulate or stabilize economic growth may at times result in unusually high market volatility, which could negatively impact Fund performance and cause it to experience illiquidity, shareholder redemptions, or other potentially adverse effects. Financial institutions could suffer losses if interest rates rise or economic conditions deteriorate. The Fund uses proprietary statistical analyses and models to construct the portfolio, models can perform differently than the market as a whole. The Fund may be more or less exposed to a risk factor than its individual holdings. Quantitative models are subject to technical issues which could adversely affect their effectiveness or predictive value.

The Fund's investments in other investment companies will be subject to substantially the same risks as those associated with the direct ownership of the securities comprising the portfolios of such investment companies, and the value of the Fund's investment will fluctuate in response to the performance of such portfolios. In addition, if the Fund acquires shares of investment companies, shareholders of the Fund will bear their proportionate share of the fees and expenses of the Fund and, indirectly, the fees and expenses of the investment companies or ETFs. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to change.

Alpha is the portion of a fund's total return that is unique to that fund and is independent of movements in the benchmark.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, contact your financial professional or download and/or request one at TouchstoneInvestments.com/resources or call Touchstone at 833.368.7383. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

