Secureworks and SentinelOne® Deliver Trailblazing Global Joint Go-To-Market Program to Decrease Cyber Risk

ATLANTA, Dec. 12 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a joint go-to-market program with SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a global leader in AI-powered security, designed to accelerate organizational cyber resilience. The new channel program brings together Secureworks® Taegis™ ManagedXDR and SentinelOne Singularity™ Complete, two fully integrated, industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to simplify risk management and reduce time to value by utilizing cyber expertise, threat intelligence and technology.

Today's announcement builds on the companies' technological integration announced earlier in 2023 and underscores their investment in enabling organizations to deliver the right cybersecurity outcomes for their business. The fully integrated Secureworks Taegis XDR and SentinelOne Singularity Complete solution gives customers access to two world-class threat intelligence teams and 24/7 managed threat detection and response that employs telemetry from across their cyber estate. With this insight, businesses can detect a wider range of threats more rapidly and maximize security investments. The Secureworks and SentinelOne program is available globally via the cybersecurity partner community.

"Organizations know that they can't afford to elevate their cybersecurity posture after a breach. They want to understand their risk and break down silos because overcomplexity is enabling threat actors to lurk unseen. Our partnership with SentinelOne will shine a bright light into the dark recesses of cyber environments, empowering organizations to build a more resilient and sustainable cybersecurity infrastructure," said Chris Bell, VP Strategy and Corporate Development, Secureworks. "Our deep end-to-end go-to-market with SentinelOne is rarer than it should be in our industry. We are both committed to working together because we recognize working as a united community is the only way to change the economics of cybercrime."

Complex platforms that create friction and silos within the security environment, are thwarting organizations' attempts to build agile cyber environments and maximize return on investment. One of the key objectives of the new Secureworks and SentinelOne partnership is to make advanced, market-leading cybersecurity solutions more accessible, integrated and affordable to a broader range of enterprises. The joint program offers solution providers enhanced training, the Secureworks and SentinelOne bi-directional technology integration, as well as access to hundreds of API integrations at no additional cost and joint marketing activity at a partner level.

"Customers are telling us that they need high value cybersecurity. They don't want poorly pieced together technologies masquerading as 'partnerships' because they create silos and complexity that they simply don't have the expertise or resources to manage," commented Mark Mahovlich, Vice President of Strategy and Execution, ICM Cyber. "That's what is so impressive about the Secureworks and SentinelOne approach, the technology is integrated end-to-end, making it usable, accessible and highly functional. It's a breath of fresh air for us because it is a package truly tailored to the partner community that will drive mutual growth."

"At SentinelOne, our mission is to arm organizations with the tools they need to respond to cyber threats swiftly and effectively. Teaming up with Secureworks is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to delivering on that mission," said Ken Marks, VP Worldwide Channel, SentinelOne. "Together with Secureworks we can provide every company, regardless of size or budget, with access to world-leading AI-based cybersecurity technology that enables them to secure the entire enterprise in a simple, unified way."

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of over 4,000 organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne's Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

