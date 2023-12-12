Norfolk Southern grants nearly $600,000 to 29 organizations combatting homelessness

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will donate nearly $600,000 in grants to 29 organizations that serve homeless individuals across its 22-state network. Recipient organizations are based in communities served by Norfolk Southern and provide an array of vital services to homeless populations, from housing to job assistance to food and mental health support.

"We believe in the power of community and understand the profound impact homelessness has on individuals and families," said Kristin Wong, Director Corporate Giving at Norfolk Southern. "Norfolk Southern is focused on addressing this issue by supporting organizations across our 22-state network that provide shelter and critical services to the most vulnerable members of our communities."

This announcement comes as data shows homelessness has increased by nearly six percent over the last five years. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2022, counts of individuals and chronically homeless individuals reached record highs in the history of data collection. Homelessness is not a problem unique to any one city or town, but local service organizations play a key role in supporting those affected.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Organization Location

Atlanta Mission Atlanta, GA

Better Days Ahead Outreach Inc Phoenixville, PA

Blue Grass Community Foundation Lexington, KY

Center for Homeless Advancement for Today and Tomorrow Chattanooga, TN Covenant House Georgia, Inc Atlanta, GA

Covenant House Michigan Detroit, MI

Creative Health Service Inc Pottstown, PA

Faith Mission Columbus, OH

First Light, Inc Birmingham, AL

First Stop, Inc Huntsville, AL

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Ministries Fort Wayne, IN

Helping Hands of Springfield Inc Springfield, IL

Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina Asheville, NC

Matthew 25: Ministries Blue Ash, OH

Ministry with Community Kalamazoo, MI

Miriam's House Lynchburg, VA

Nicholas House Atlanta, GA

North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless Huntsville, AL

Pathways Birmingham, AL

Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless Portsmouth, VA

Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities Outreach Center Pottstown, PA

Roof Above Charlotte, NC

St. Patrick's Center Inc Wilmington, Delaware

St. Vincent de Paul Baltimore Baltimore, MD

The Cooperative Downtown Ministries Inc Birmingham, AL

The Hope Center at Hagerstown Rescue Mission Hagerstown, MD

The Least of These Ministry Roanoke, VA

Uniting Partners for Women and Children Louisville, KY

Unity of Greater New Orleans New Orleans, LA



As a major driver of business and economic growth in towns and cities across the eastern United States, Norfolk Southern is committed to playing an active role in helping its communities thrive. In its corporate giving, Norfolk Southern is focused on making investments and supporting organizations that promote safe and sustainable operations, develop the local workforce, and build strong, thriving communities.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting NorfolkSouthern.com.

