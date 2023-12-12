HCL Volt MX Now Available on SAP® Store

Enabling professional and citizen developers to build new solutions on a single multi-experience low-code platform with SAP with less cost and complexity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif, and NOIDA, India, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware today announced that HCL Volt MX, a unified low-code development solution for professional and citizen developers, is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. With Volt MX's proven integration capabilities, this offering allows organizations to innovate across all their digital touchpoints using their SAP investments at the core of their IT landscape.

With major global enterprises running their operations on SAP, the demand for new and innovative applications outpaces IT's capacity to develop them. Business and IT leaders need to find better ways to deliver these solutions at speed by engaging all their workforce. The integration with Volt MX enables SAP customers to shorten the time to market their applications with advanced no-code to low-code to pro-code capabilities.

"It is now easier for more SAP customers and organizations within the SAP ecosystem to build transformative customer and employee experience solutions faster with the Volt MX low-code platform," said Richard Jefts, HCLSoftware's General Manager and Executive Vice President for HCLSoftware Digital Solutions. "The combination of our innovative platform serving all of the workforce, and robust integrations with SAP have already delivered substantial value to customer's solutions."

Volt MX customers with successful SAP integrations include:

Australia's leading retailer of stationary, technology, office supplies and education resources, Officeworks: created an inventory management solution that reduced the time of tasks performed by store members, improving efficiency and reducing costs associated with manual processes.

North American city government: developed a work order management mobile application that utilizes an SAP service management integration to automate business functions, resulting in an instant turnaround time compared to a week.

Print and content management solutions provider: deployed a field service application for order management. Technicians experienced a 25% increase in productivity while customer satisfaction scores increased by 40%.

By leveraging the strengths of SAP and Volt MX, customers can reduce complexity and cost, and unlock even greater business value that is business critical to accelerating their digital transformation and app modernization initiatives.

To learn more, request a free trial of Volt MX through the SAP store or visit https://www.hcl-software.com/volt-mx .

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

