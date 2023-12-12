First Horizon Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on January 18, 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on January 18, 2024. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at ir.firsthorizon.com at approximately 6:45 am ET/5:45 am CT. FHN management will host a live conference call and webcast presentation that morning with details as follows:

Time:

9:30 am (ET)/8:30 am (CT) Webcast/Presentation:

A live webcast will be available at ir.firsthorizon.com under Events and Presentations. Dial-in:

Individuals may call in by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (if calling from the U.S.) or 404-975-4839 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 172464. Replay Information:

A replay of the call will be available until midnight CT on February 1st. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S. callers); the access code is 404538. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website and will be archived on the site for one year.

The news release, call, and slide presentation may include forward-looking information, including a financial outlook.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

