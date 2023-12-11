Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

SCULLY ROYALTY LTD. PUBLISHES RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces it has published its half-year report, including its results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and other updates, a copy of which has been furnished on Form 6-K to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Half-Year Report").

Stakeholders are encouraged to read the Company's entire Half-Year Report for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations.

A copy of the Half-Year Report is available through the Company's website at www.scullyroyalty.com and is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Half-Year Report free of charge, by contacting our investor relations firm at info@scullyroyalty.com.

All stakeholders who have questions regarding the information in the Half-Year Report may book a conference call with the Company's senior management by emailing the Company at info@scullyroyalty.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scully-royalty-ltd-publishes-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2023-302011844.html

SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.