Saying Goodbye to Basic Kids Meals and Hello to Global Spices, the Culinary Experts from Affinity Group Sales & Marketing Reveal their 2024 Trends for Foodservice Operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry is in constant motion and keeping a finger on the pulse of everything from what consumers crave to what foodservice operators need, is critical to understanding how the industry as a whole can collaborate for growth in 2024 and beyond. As the new year approaches, the culinary experts at Affinity Group, a North American-based team of professionals focused on providing the foodservice and food retail industry with sales support, planning and strategy, shed light on the biggest trends and opportunities for foodservice operators to capitalize on in 2024.

"One of Affinity Group's main drivers of our forward-thinking is the inhouse culinary expertise we're able to tap at any point in time" says Bridget McCall, Vice President of Culinary & Innovation at Affinity Group. "We're excited to share these trends with foodservice operators and retailers as we head into the new year, as we offer tips and ways to stay up-to-date with the ever-changing food industry."

Affinity Group Sales & Marketing 2024 Food Industry Trend Forecast

The chef's spice shelf has never been so expansive. Increased accessibility of spicy ingredients from around the globe is encouraging chefs to experiment with heat in new and surprising ways. While today's consumers have adventurous pallets, the key to bringing the heat to menus in 2024 will be determining the right cooking methods to amplify flavor and creating balance, such as bringing out the fruity notes in a hot pepper to add multiple flavor profiles that enhance the overall dish.



AI will free up chefs' time to focus on what matters most. From purchasing and procurement to scheduling and even recipe development, AI gives chefs back critical time to their days. Chefs used to spend hours managing schedules, but AI now makes it possible to complete schedules in a matter of minutes, allowing time for menu preparation and back-of-house training. What's more, AI can provide menu inspiration by suggesting unexpected ingredients to compliment a recipe, sparking creativity and elevating menus.



Inflation is forcing operators to innovate. Though inflated food prices make everyone cringe, the food industry has always had a knack for turning a negative into a positive. Chefs have been forced to find inventive ways to manage profit margins, including using ingredients in multiple ways and repurposing food waste. Finding these efficiencies will help operators ensure they don't have to downgrade quality or portion sizes on their menus.



Appealing to kids requires far more than chicken tenders and grilled cheese. Families are constantly on-the-go, so families relish the opportunity to enjoy a meal together – whether that's at a restaurant or to-go. But today's kids have upped their game when it comes to experimenting with flavor, thanks to parents who have exposed them to global flavors and different cooking techniques. To attract families, operators will need to be creative and flexible. From offering more vegetarian dishes to being willing to reduce portion sizes of adult entrees to meet children's needs, offering more options for kids' changing palettes will give operators a leg up against the competition in 2024 and beyond.



The line between breakfast and other dayparts will continue to blur. Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, so when it comes to amping up your breakfast offerings, think of creating memorable dishes they'll seek out all day long. When it comes to what consumers want on breakfast menus, nearly anything goes. Global flavors, satisfying proteins like carnitas, sweet and savory flavor combinations and spicy sauces are all expected to gain in popularity. Presentation matters just as much as Instagrammable breakfast boards drive interest and have the bonus of being excellent shareable plates.



A robust social media presence will drive foot traffic, but it's up to operators to build loyalty. Most operators know that the best place to reach younger audiences is on social media platforms, after all, diners eat with their eyes first. From the menu offerings to the overall experience, social media provides diners with a first glimpse of what to expect at an operator's establishment. While social posts will get consumers there, it's important to think long-term about how to keep them coming back. Affinity Group experts say increasing your posting cadence and taking input from younger staff about the latest trends will help operators stay ahead.

"Our chefs and culinary experts at Affinity Group are some of the top minds in the industry," says Robin Hart, Senior Marketing Manager at Affinity Group. "Because our people and networks are at the forefront of change, we have access to the ideas and creativity that inspire innovation and success throughout the industry."

About Affinity Group

Affinity Group's experience in all aspects of the retail and foodservice industry make us the perfect partner to help our customers grow their brand and drive results for their business. Our talented team of sales pros have the in-depth knowledge today's culinary brands need to make sure they stay connected to a community of resources and relationships. For more information, visit www.affinitysales.com

View original content:

SOURCE Affinity Group Sales & Marketing