Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB29.6 million ( US$4.1 million ), compared to RMB 110.2 million for the same period of last year

Net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB181.2 million ( US$24.8 million ), compared to net loss of RMB648.0 million for the same period of last year; net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) for the third quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB179.8 million ( US$24.6 million ), compared to net loss of RMB643.9 million for the same period of last year. We exclude share-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.11) for the third quarter of 2023

"We are delighted to report our advancements in the development of our smart last-mile logistics business, which recorded approximately RMB29 million of revenue in the third quarter," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "We are optimistic about the potential of the e-commerce market across various regions globally. In line with our strategic vision, we are dedicated to expanding our investment in this sector. It is important to note that while pursuing growth, there is a possibility that we may incur additional operational losses. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing our business transition and simultaneously maintaining prudent cash management to safeguard our balance sheet."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB29.6 million (US$4.1 million), representing a decrease of 73.1% from RMB110.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Financing income, penalty fee, loan facilitation income and other related income and transaction services fee and other related income decreased to nil as a result of the winding down of the loan book business.

Sales income and others decreased to RMB29.6 million (US$4.1 million), which was mostly attributable to incomes generated from last-mile delivery business, compared with RMB50.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was mainly attributable to sales income generated by QD Food. We have wound down the QD Food business in second quarter of 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased to RMB141.1 million (US$19.3 million) from RMB 410.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenues decreased by 80.4% to RMB46.3 million (US$6.3 million) from RMB236.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the winding down of the QD Food business and loan book business, partially offset by cost from last-mile delivery business.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to nil as a result of the winding down of the loan book business and QD Food business.

General and administrative expenses increased by 28.1% to RMB80.8 million (US$11.1 million) from RMB63.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increase in third-party professional services fees and travel expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 35.1% to RMB11.3 million (US$1.5 million) from RMB17.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, as a result of the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries and a decrease in third-party service fees.

Expected credit loss for receivables and other assets was RMB4.0 million (US$0.5 million) as compared to a gain of RMB63.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily because we collected previously impaired bad debt related to the businesses the Company historically operated in the third quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations was RMB100.8 million (US$13.8 million), compared to RMB 299.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Interest and investment loss, net decreased by 90.4% to RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB73.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to the decrease of loss from investments in the third quarter of 2023.

Loss on derivative instrument decreased by 69.8% to RMB108 million (US$14.8 million) from RMB358.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in quoted price of the underlying equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we held.

Net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB181.2 million (US$24.8 million). Net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.12).

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB179.8 million (US$24.6 million). Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.11).

Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB7,226.4 million (US$990.5 million) and restricted cash of RMB67.1 million (US$9.2 million).

For the third quarter of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was RMB151.2 million (US$20.7 million), mainly due to the purchase of operating assets, payments for labor-related costs and expenses, and partially offset by cash received from interest income from the Company's short-term investments.Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB2,584.2 million (US$354.2 million), mainly due to the net proceeds from the redemption of short-term investments. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB215.4 million (US$29.5 million), mainly due to the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Last-mile Delivery Business

In response to the surging demand for cross-border e-commerce transactions, the Company has proactively sought innovative logistic services and solutions to meet global consumers' expectations for swift and top-tier delivery services. In December 2022, the Company introduced a pioneering strategic venture into last-mile delivery services. The Company operates such business under the brand name of "Fast Horse."

Update on Share Repurchase

As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in June 2022, under which the Company may purchase up to US$200 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs over a 24-month period. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2022 to December 5, 2023, the Company has in aggregate purchased 44.9 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$68.2 million (an average price of $1.5 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders, a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders helps identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. We believe that Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss/income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 29, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





















Three months ended September 30, (In thousands except for number



2022

2023 of shares and per-share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues:













Financing income



35,308

-

- Sales income and others



50,417

29,598

4,057 Penalty fee



14,872

-

- Loan facilitation income and other related income



6,806

-

- Transaction services fee and other related income



2,755

-

-















Total revenues



110,158

29,598

4,057















Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues



(236,226)

(46,279)

(6,343) Sales and marketing



(176,797)

-

- General and administrative



(63,121)

(80,796)

(11,074) Research and development



(17,387)

(11,277)

(1,546) Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities(1) 25,177

-

- Expected credit gain/(loss) for receivables and other assets

63,630

(3,974)

(545) Impairment (loss)/gain from other assets



(5,913)

1,258

172 Total operating cost and expenses



(410,637)

(141,068)

(19,336) Other operating income



687

10,668

1,462















Loss from operations



(299,792)

(100,802)

(13,817) Interest and investment loss, net



(73,610)

(7,099)

(973) (Loss)/Gain from equity method investments



(44)

1,010

138 Loss on derivative instruments



(358,165)

(107,969)

(14,798) Foreign exchange gain, net



1,006

274

38 Other income



9,931

10,694

1,466 Other expenses



(9,587)

(2,157)

(296)















Net loss before income taxes



(730,261)

(206,049)

(28,242) Income tax expenses



82,309

24,821

3,402















Net loss



(647,952)

(181,228)

(24,840) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest shareholders



-

-

-















Net loss attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders



(647,952)

(181,228)

(24,840)































Loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:













Basic



(2.64)

(0.84)

(0.12) Diluted



(2.64)

(0.84)

(0.12)















Loss per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals 1

ADSs):













Basic



(2.64)

(0.84)

(0.12) Diluted



(2.64)

(0.84)

(0.12)















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic



245,215,663

214,666,223

214,666,223 Diluted



245,215,663

214,666,223

214,666,223















Other comprehensive gain:













Foreign currency translation adjustment



30,657

(1,471)

(202)















Total comprehensive loss



(617,295)

(182,699)

(25,042) Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interest shareholders



-

-

-















Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Qudian Inc.'s shareholders



(617,295)

(182,699)

(25,042)















Note：

(1):The amount includes the change in fair value of the guarantee liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 815,"Derivative", and the change in

risk assurance liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 450, "Contingencies" and ASC 460, "Guarantees".

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















As of June 30,

As of September 30, (In thousands except for number



2023

2023 of shares and per-share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



5,013,109

7,226,438 990,466 Restricted cash



63,407

67,091 9,196 Short-term investments



3,777,220

2,468,954 338,398 Accounts receivables



-

25,794 3,535 Other current assets



2,078,060

677,612 92,874 Total current assets



10,931,796

10,465,889 1,434,469













Non-current assets:











Right-of-use assets



104,156

175,231 24,017 Investment in equity method investee



137,965

139,092 19,064 Long-term investments



206,857

206,857 28,352 Property and equipment, net



1,069,145

1,152,841 158,010 Intangible assets



3,452

3,287 451 Other non-current assets



450,923

511,646 70,127 Total non-current assets



1,972,498

2,188,954 300,021













TOTAL ASSETS



12,904,294

12,654,843 1,734,490



























QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

































As of June 30,

As of September 30, (In thousands except for number



2023

2023 of shares and per-share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term lease liabilities



6,766

30,285 4,151 Derivative instruments-liability



179,444

281,478 38,580 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



204,898

211,106 28,934 Income tax payable



164,173

131,691 18,050 Total current liabilities



555,281

654,560 89,715













Non-current liabilities:







Deferred tax liabilities, net



23

- - Long-term lease liabilities



2,603

50,612 6,936 Total non-current liabilities



2,626

50,612 6,936 Total liabilities



557,907

705,172 96,651



























Shareholders' equity:











Class A Ordinary shares



132

132 19 Class B Ordinary shares



44

44 6 Treasury shares



(580,653)

(792,839) (108,668) Additional paid-in capital



4,034,824

4,032,993 552,768 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



15,351

13,880 1,902 Retained earnings



8,876,689

8,695,461 1,191,812













Total shareholders' equity



12,346,387

11,949,671 1,637,839













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



12,904,294

12,654,843 1,734,490















QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results







Three months ended September 30,





2022

2023 (In thousands except for number



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) of shares and per-share data)



RMB

RMB

US$































Total net loss attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders



(647,952)

(181,228)

(24,840) Add: Share-based compensation expenses



4,284

1,432

196 Less: Convertible bonds buyback income



188

-

- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

(643,856)

(179,796)

(24,644)















Non-GAAP net loss per share—basic



(2.63)

(0.84)

(0.11) Non-GAAP net loss per share—diluted



(2.63)

(0.84)

(0.11) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic



245,215,663

214,666,223

214,666,223 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted



245,215,663

214,666,223

214,666,223

