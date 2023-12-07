VyraMed's Multi-Tissue Platform (MTP) from FetTech Found Highly Effective at Preventing VZV (Shingles) From Spreading in the Skin in NIAID-Sponsored Ex Vivo Human Skin Study

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VyraMed and FetTech announced today initial results emerging from their ex vivo human skin study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study was performed to assess the safety and efficacy of the MTP technology in ex vivo human skin infected with the Varicella zoster virus, VZV, which causes shingles.

MTP powder and MTP gel were both highly effective at preventing VZV from spreading in the skin. Both formulations prevented VZV spread, even when added as late as 5 days post-infection. The skin was healthy with an intact dermal-epidermal junction, differentiated keratinocytes in the epidermis, and a highly cellular dermis. Taken together, the data presented here indicates that MTP in either powder or gel form is effective when used as a topical treatment against VZV and is safe for use on human skin.

"We are pleased with the data from the study," said Clay Fette, Co-Founder and CEO of VyraMed. "There is an urgent need to identify antiviral treatments, and we will continue to work to understand these data and the next steps on the role of the MTP technology moving forward. We appreciate NIAID selecting the MTP technology for inclusion in this important study and we're excited to continue to explore the potential broad-spectrum antiviral activity of the MTP technology."

"These results are another step as we seek to find new ways to treat shingles," said Jennifer Moffat, PhD, professor at the State University of New York and a principal investigator on the study. "The MTP technology is interesting because it has the potential to be the only therapy that can be effective after day 3 of infection, can be used topically, can be used in combination with other therapies, and is safe for use on human skin."

The Multi-Tissue Platform, or MTP, originally developed as a regenerative therapy, has now shown broad spectrum antiviral activity against enveloped viruses in a number of tests. The MTP technology is naturally derived and has been used clinically in burns and trauma for over 5 years.

"As a company, we've moved quickly to develop new therapies from our Multi-Tissue Platform for patients in a variety of different areas," said Danielle Fette, FetTech co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "These data allow us to better understand MTP's role in potentially improving outcomes for shingles patients, and we look forward to continuing this research alongside our other initiatives to combat enveloped viruses and the diseases they cause." Jennifer Moffat was supported by NIAID DMID contract HHSN272201700030I.

For Media Inquires: Contact fettech@behrmancesa.com

About FetTech

VyraMed is brought to life by the regenerative pioneers at FetTech, a one-of-a-kind biotech company on a mission to overcome the limitations of – and make unprecedented breakthroughs – in medical technology & regenerative medicine. Building upon decades of forward-thinking experience in regenerative medicine, tissue derived biomaterials, extracellular matrix & tissue engineering, the FetTech team has pioneered a revolutionary technology platform, The Multi-Tissue Platform (MTP). There are unlimited life-changing possibilities using our MTP technology that teaches the body to heal better and faster, wherever there's an injury. Driven by the urgent needs of patients and led by the mission to heal, our scientists are working to unlock MTP's potential in a variety of therapeutic areas, across different deliveries and indications. Learn more about the proven science behind VyraMed at www.vyramed.com and www.fettech.com .

View original content:

SOURCE FetTech; VyraMed