Rockstar Energy Teams Up with Global Superstar Myke Towers to Discover Emerging Latin Urban Music Talent

Aspiring Latin urban music artists are invited to participate in the "Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers" contest for the chance to open for Myke Towers on stage in 2024

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink and globally renowned Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter Myke Towers today announced "Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers," a national campaign to discover the next generation of aspiring Latin urban music stars. The campaign, which is part of a larger partnership between Rockstar Energy and Towers that kicked off in 2023, offers emerging artists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be personally selected as the next big act on the Latin urban music scene by Towers and help launch their career to new heights.

Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers invites aspiring Latin urban music artists to submit an original song for a chance to be the opening act for Myke Towers. (PRNewswire)

Towers, an award-winning artist renowned for his chart-topping Latin urban anthems like 'LALA' and 'Girl,' will act as head talent scout to handpick one winner who will be catapulted into the spotlight. This upcoming artist will not only gain recognition as a rising star but also have the unique privilege of performing as an opening act for Towers at a show in 2024. The winner will also receive the full star treatment from Rockstar Energy, inclusive of ongoing preparation and an artist development fund to help them step into stardom and shine on stage at the big show.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Myke Towers in this exhilarating quest to support the next generation of Latin urban music stars and provide them with recognition and a platform to launch their career," said Fabiola Torres, SVP, CMO Energy Portfolio / SVP Hispanic Business Unit in Beverages at PepsiCo. "Music is built into the DNA of Rockstar Energy. It is with immense pride that we offer Latin urban artists, who have proven to be a transformative force in the music industry, the right energy to shine in any situation as they grow their career and help turn their dreams into reality."

Rockstar Energy and Myke Towers are calling all aspiring Latin urban music artists to submit a short video performance of an original song to the official campaign microsite RockstarEnergyMykeCheck.com . A judging panel comprised of industry experts will evaluate entries for originality, showmanship and overall talent. Submissions will be accepted from December 7, 2023, until January 23, 2024. Myke Towers will review the top three submissions and then personally select one talented artist to be propelled into the spotlight as the Latin urban music scene's newest sensation.

"I'm excited to join Rockstar Energy on this journey of empowering the next generation of Latin urban talent," said Towers. "I know all about the heart and relentless determination that it takes to break into the music industry. I strongly believe in paying it forward to give artists the opportunity to shine and get one step closer to achieving their dreams because I've walked the same path to achieve my own."

*"Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers" Contest Details: No Purchase Necessary. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents residing in one of the fifty United States, District of Columbia or Puerto Rico who are 18 years old or older (except 19 years or older in Alabama or Nebraska). Ends 1/23/24, 11:59:59 p.m. ET. For full entry details and more information about the contest, please visit RockstarEnergyMykeCheck.com . The winner will be announced on February 21, 2024. Terms and exclusions apply.*

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Myke Towers

Four-time Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper and singer, Myke Towers, has grown into one of Puerto Rico's top lyricists, melding streetwise storytelling and massive pop hooks into a career filled with chart-topping anthems.

With his fourth studio album released in March, LA VIDA ES UNA, Myke reintroduced himself in a new era, taking his listeners on a sonic journey through globalized music that includes Alt-pop, afrobeat, and reggae. The album features the hit singles "MI DROGA", which Myke performed at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards, and "ULALA" featuring Daddy Yankee, which hit #1 on the Latin Airplay charts. The album's hit song "LALA" is having a cultural and global impact, skyrocketing to number 1 on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart. The track has amassed over 562 million streams combined, has generated millions of creations on TikTok, and has hit #1 in Spain, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Honduras and El Salvador.

