McDonald's and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Connect Latest Cloud Technology and Apply Generative AI Solutions Across its Restaurants Worldwide

CHICAGO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Corporation and Google today announced plans for a new multi-year, global partnership to connect Google Cloud technology across thousands of its restaurants worldwide. This partnership is a significant step for McDonald's in advancing its restaurant technology platform to become the most sophisticated and productive in the industry. McDonald's plans to leverage a wide range of Google Cloud's hardware, data, and AI technologies to implement innovation faster and create even better experiences for its customers, restaurant teams, and employees.

McDonald's and Google Cloud Logo (PRNewswire)

"We see tremendous opportunity for growth in our digital business and our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to capitalize on this by leveraging our size and scale to build capabilities and implement solutions at unmatched speeds," said Brian Rice, McDonald's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer. "Connecting our restaurants worldwide to millions of datapoints across our digital ecosystem means tools get sharper, models get smarter, restaurants become easier to operate, and most importantly, the overall experience for our customers and crew gets even better."

As part of this partnership, McDonald's will roll out significant advancements to its restaurant and customer platforms – from its popular mobile app that serves as the gateway for its 150 million member-strong and quickly expanding loyalty program, to its thousands of self-service kiosks in restaurants worldwide. With a consistent approach, McDonald's expects to deploy innovations with much greater speed and agility. McDonald's will use edge computing from Google Cloud to power these new platforms, bringing information storage and high powered computing into individual restaurants.

Google Distributed Cloud, a combined hardware and software offering, is planned to be deployed to thousands of McDonald's restaurants so they can leverage both cloud-based software applications and their own software and AI solutions locally on-site, as needed. With Google Cloud edge computing capabilities, McDonald's will be able to draw new insights into how equipment is performing, enact solutions that reduce business disruptions, and diminish complexity for crew so restaurant teams can focus on delivering amazing hospitality to customers. McDonald's will be the largest global foodservice retailer to use Google Distributed Cloud's new capabilities, with plans for thousands of restaurants to begin receiving their hardware and software upgrades next year.

Through this new partnership, a dedicated Google Cloud team in Chicago will work in close proximity to McDonald's global innovation center, known as Speedee Labs. Together, they'll focus on applying generative AI across a number of key business priorities to power exciting new experiences for crew and customers, with McDonald's unmatched convenience and value.

"Through this wide-ranging partnership, Google Cloud will help McDonald's seize on new opportunities to transform its business and customer experiences, empowering restaurants worldwide with the latest technologies for near-term impact," said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud's Chief Executive Officer. "Pairing the iconic brand, size and scale of McDonald's with Google Cloud's deep history in AI and technology innovation will redefine how this industry works and what people expect when they dine out."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud