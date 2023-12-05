AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN SEMICON JAPAN 2023

Showcase Features the Purion and GSD Ovation Series of Ion Implanters Designed to Deliver Significant Technology and Manufacturing Advantages

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its Purion™ and GSD Ovation™ Series of ion implanters at the SEMICON Japan 2023 exhibition. The conference and exhibition is being held December 13-15, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Axcelis will be located in East Hall 5, Booth #5821.

Axcelis (PRNewswire)

Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages.

Purion Power Series™ - Featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for thin silicon, TAIKO and silicon carbide (SiC) wafer processing across the full power device applications space.

Purion H™ Series - Including the new Purion H5™ and the Purion Dragon™, both designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high current implants.

Purion H200™ - Axcelis' state of the art single wafer high current medium energy implanter designed to address the unique implant needs for devices designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and power applications.

Purion XE™ Series - Including the new Purion XEmax™, is the industry leading high energy implant platform, featuring patented Boost Technology™, designed for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV.

Purion M™ Series - Offering the broadest spectrum of mid-current doses available, enabling unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements.

GSD Ovation™ - Providing the most cost-effective way to extend high current and high energy batch platform capability by supporting emerging applications in wafer splitting (Si and SiC) and alternate substrates (lithium tantalate and ceramic).

During the show, Axcelis will also host the following events on Thursday, Dec. 14th:

SiC Power Device Manufacturing Ion Implant Technology

Exhibitor's TechSPOT Hall 5, 15:30 - 15:50 p.m.

The power device market is at a critical inflection point as chipmakers transition from 150mm to 200mm SiC wafers. Ion implant equipment needs to offer the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes, various substrate types and operate at various implant temperatures.

Axcelis Happy Hour Celebration

East Hall 5 Booth #5821, 16:00 – 17:00 p.m.

Join us for beverages and light snacks and meet the Axcelis team.

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low, said, "We're excited to be a part of this important market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Japan chipmakers. Our family of application specific systems address high current, medium current, medium energy, and high energy implant requirements for all existing and emerging IC applications."

Charles Pieczulewski, Axcelis Country Manager, Japan, commented, "We're pleased about our growing installed base in Japan power device manufacturing and remain focused on expanding our market share by providing customers the most innovative, enabling implant technology and support solutions to ensure their success. Japan customers continue to be very impressed by Axcelis' broad implant product portfolio also for memory, logic and image sensors."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

AXCELIS CONTACTS:

Japan:

Charles Pieczulewski (Country Manager, Japan) +81.3.5860.2586

Global:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) +1.978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) +1.978.787.9552

