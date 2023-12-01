The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the year's best innovations, news from COP28, and the death of Dr. Henry Kissinger.
- Popular Science Announces the Best Innovations of 2023
The editors have selected five honorees per category, as well as an overall "Innovation of the Year" from a total of 10 categories that range from Aerospace to Sports & Outdoors. This prestigious list, now in its 36th year, highlights the best products and technologies with groundbreaking features designed to significantly improve our lives.
- Virgin Atlantic flies world's first 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK
SAF has a significant role to play in the decarbonization of long-haul aviation, and pathway to Net Zero 2050. The fuel, made from waste products, delivers CO2 lifecycle emissions savings of up to 70%, whilst performing like the traditional jet fuel it replaces.
- Dr. Henry Kissinger Dies at Age 100
In 1969, President Nixon appointed him National Security Advisor. He subsequently served as Secretary of State under Presidents Nixon and Ford, in which capacities Dr. Kissinger played central roles in the opening to China, negotiating the end of the Yom Kippur War in the Middle East, and helping to bring America's role in the Vietnam War to a close.
- Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald's
The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®, World Famous Fries®, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back IRL for the first time in over 25 years. But this time, designed in partnership with Kerwin Frost.
- NASA Leadership to Participate in Global Climate Change Conference
This global conference brings together countries committed to addressing climate change, which is a key priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and NASA. For the first time, a NASA administrator will attend, joining an expected 70,000 participants, world leaders, and representatives from nearly 200 countries.
- BofA Global Research Calls 2024 "The Year of the Landing"
"2023 defied almost everyone's expectations: recessions that never came, rate cuts that didn't materialize, bond markets that didn't bounce, except in short-lived, vicious spurts, and rising equities that pained most investors who remained cautiously underweight," said Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research. "We expect 2024 to be the year when central banks can successfully orchestrate a soft landing, though recognize that downside risks may outnumber the upside ones."
- Subway® Celebrates National Cookie Day in a Big Way with a Sneak Peek of its New Footlong Cookie
Subway created a special, limited run of footlong cookies for National Cookie Day in 2022, which fans gobbled up in less than two hours at its Cookieway pop-up in Miami. Subway's culinary team spent the past year packing even more craveable, chocolate chip deliciousness into a footlong version of its most popular cookie.
- Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino® Tequila Will Support 50 Black and Latinx Small Business Owners Across the U.S. with $10,000 Grants
Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, noted, "The Coramino Fund is not just about grants – it's about building a legacy of economic empowerment and generational success … With this new round of support, we're continuing to help break the barriers that have held talented entrepreneurs back from achieving their dreams."
- Instacart Adds Peacock as First-Ever Streaming Partner
The Peacock partnership brings Instacart+ membership 80,000+ hours of content, in addition to free delivery, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, reduced fees, and more.
- Purina Awards Research Grants to Better Understand the Human-Pet Bond
"Working with researchers worldwide helps us better understand the impact and importance of our relationships with pets and how we can continue to improve the unique bond that we share with them," said François Martin, M.A., Ph.D., Manager, Global Pet Behavior and Welfare at Purina.
- Cheez-It® Brings Bowl Game Absurdity to a New Level with Cheez-It Inspired Fan Makeovers on the Field at the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
The 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is giving passionate fans the inspiration they need to be lookin' and "Feelin' the Cheeziest" with the Cheez-It Flexin' Section – a first-of-its-kind on-field barbershop and spa-inspired experience right on the field so fans can flex their superfandom for all to see.
- How Gen AI Proof is Your Job?
New workplace research from Pearson, the world's leading learning company, finds that white collar roles are under greater threat from generative AI than blue collar roles, as the technology takes a greater foothold in the global economy.
