This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- The BodCon Launches a Groundbreaking Confidence Course To Reverse the Fact that 91% of Women are Unhappy with their Bodies
Addressing topics such as Negative Self-Talk, Mastering Interpersonal Relationships, and Navigating Life's Body Changes, this multifaceted virtual video-based series is designed to bolster body confidence in all areas of life, for a transformative journey towards self-acceptance, self-love, and one's true potential.
- Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino® Tequila Will Support 50 Black and Latinx Small Business Owners Across the U.S. with $10,000 Grants
Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, noted, "The Coramino Fund is not just about grants – it's about building a legacy of economic empowerment and generational success … With this new round of support, we're continuing to help break the barriers that have held talented entrepreneurs back from achieving their dreams."
- Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sony Music Latin Join Forces to Unveil "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" Digital Experiential Campaign
The "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" episodes are based off Sony Music Latin's award-winning "En Letra de Otro," an original content series featuring performances and interviews where artists share their story through the songs that shaped their lives.
- LATV Launches New Series 'Royal T', Celebrating the Worldwide Trans and Non-Binary Community
Hosted by Queen Victoria Ortega, the series is an inspiring, fun, and fierce half-hour talk show honoring excellence in the trans and non-binary community. "Royal T" is the latest big title series from LATV's LGBTQ+ content under the umbrella of the network's "LATV Queer" programming.
- Special Olympics athletes surprised with billboard reveal in New York City
Joshua Olds from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Madi "Maddog" Madory from Oklahoma City, Okla. are debuting limited-edition sweatshirts that declare, "Yeah, I am Special," on shoppable billboards in New York City, reclaiming and redefining what it truly means to be special.
- St. Baldrick's Foundation Joins Millions Across the Globe in Celebration of Giving Tuesday and Announces a One-Day Goal of $50,000
The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, set a one-day goal of raising $50,000 to Conquer Kids' Cancer.
- Gallaudet University Launches $23 Million "Necessity of Now," Advances Student Scholarships, Programs and Research at the World's First Center for Black Deaf Studies
NOW's primary objectives are to share and honor the many untold stories and contributions within the Black Deaf community and ensure a future path of greater equity and inclusion for Black Deaf children and students.
- Wed Society® Celebrates 18 Years of Female Entrepreneurship with $18,000 Franchise Incentive Program
"As female co-founders and leaders, we are immensely proud of Wed Society® growing to become the most influential and trusted resource in the markets we serve. We celebrate by inviting other hopeful entrepreneurs to join us in shaping the future of the wedding industry," said Kami Huddleston, co-founder of Wed Society®.
- LA Plaza Focuses on L.A.'s Shared Racial History Through Food, a Discussion on Latinos in Hollywood, and an Eclectic Family Day Filled with Music, Art and More
These events, organized under the Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past initiative, aim to illuminate the shared racial history between the Japanese, Chinese, and Latino communities in Los Angeles.
- Severe Weather Disproportionately Impacts Oklahoma's Native Communities, Study Shows
"Indigenous communities are grappling with an imminent climate crisis compounded by systemic injustices. Recognizing their unique connections to their homelands as sovereign peoples is crucial in addressing these pressing issues," said Yang Hong with the University of Oklahoma.
- MBAStack Releases Its Ranking of the Best HBCU MBA Programs for 2023-2024
"Historically Black Colleges and Universities play a crucial role in empowering and educating students, particularly in the field of business. HBCU business schools are not just centers of learning; they are beacons of leadership and innovation," said Tammie Cagle, the owner and editor-in-chief of MBAStack.
