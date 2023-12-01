From sunbeam to supercharge: Exploring China's breakthroughs in clean energy

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about China's breakthroughs in clean energy:

Hi, I'm Jason. Today is a great day, isn't it? Did you know that a beam of light can make our life so much cleaner? Come with me to the clean energy section of the China Int'l Supply Chain Expo. I want to know, how is a beam of light converted into electricity to illuminate thousands of households?

Wow, check out those massive solar panels! It's huge. It's like two Jasons here. It's pretty solid. I bet I could cook up some steaks on this bad boy.

What's on the screen? What is it showing us?

"This video shows our 'Fishery & PV Integration' power stations. Our 52 'Fishery & PV Integration' power stations generated 390 million kilowatts of electricity last year, gradually meeting the annual electricity consumption demand of 3.8 million people," said Shen Xiaojun, Marketing Director of Module Business, Tongwei Co.,Ltd.

Wow, It's amazing!

The "Fisheries & PV Integration" produces electricity while also raising fish. So the fish can grow bigger and fatter! This is amazing! I want to bring one home myself! That way I can raise fish and produce electricity and count the money, baby!

But seriously, China's solar industry is really impressive. I heard that nearly half of the global solar use is now in China. China has become the world's largest market for solar power, with advantages in industrial chain linkage and competitiveness in exports.

Solar power is great, but what if there's an electricity shortage during daytime peak use? We'd better ask a professional to find out.

"These are two pumped storage power stations each with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, operational since May 2022. This pumped storage power station stores electricity at night and releases it during the day when needed. It's like adding two super-large battery chargers to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. So, it plays a vital role in ensuring a stable electricity supply. The green electricity produced is used to charge many electric vehicles. In this way, it significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions," said Wang Jifeng, Chief Engineer of China Southern Power Grid.

So, this "supercharger" plays a crucial role in stabilizing our power supply. But how do we harness this power to illuminate thousands of homes? The answer, of course, is power transmission!

This looks like a model for electric transmission.

"This is the Zhangbei VSC-HVDC Power Grid Demonstration Project. Officially operational since June 2020, it has four converter stations located in Zhangbei, Kangbao, Fengning and Beijing. Zhangbei Project has achieved 12 world-firsts. It effectively connects Zhangjiakou's abundant wind and solar resources with Beijing's energy needs, ensuring 100% clean energy for all Beijing Winter Olympics venues. Since the Winter Olympics, we have been working to convert one-tenth of Beijing's annual electricity consumption to clean energy," said Zhang Lu from State Grid Jibei Electric Power Company Limited.

It's pretty complex, but it's nevertheless really interesting. Well, what is that? You guys tell me what that is.

"This is our Offshore Wind Power VR Interactive Experience Cabin," said Zhang Lu.

I almost got hit by that one. I can feel the wind. Oh man, that was pretty fun. You gotta try it. You can see all the inner workings of a wind turbine. You can feel the wind, you go underwater, you can see where the electricity goes. It's so cool! Don't be shy, come and try.

We have seen how the electricity is generated, how it's stored and how it's transmitted. But I'm wondering how is electricity used with smart technology?

We see a robot. Move! It's moving now, I got magic fingers. Not really. I have no idea what that is. We should probably go to ask somebody.

"This is a robot that automatically supplies energy. If there is no charging facility in a parking lot, we can place two or three of these small machines there. It recharges itself once and can charge two cars. After charging, it will automatically drive away. It will automatically return to the location where it needs to be recharged. It can recharge itself in about an hour," said Sun Lei, NewLink CheLian General Manager.

Man, I wish charging my cars were as easy as this! In fact! Now I don't have to worry about finding a charging station. The charging station will find me. I love you, NaaS robot!

Beyond what we've just witnessed, the clean energy section offers an immerse of experience of the clean power of wind, hydro, biomass and hydrogen energy. Even traditional energy sources are embracing a green transformation.

In China, the clean energy supply chain is truly complete. I really want to give everyone in this industry a big bouquet of flowers to celebrate! But we haven't seen any flowers yet, but how about a piece of cotton?

