LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Partners Bancorp Complete Transformational Combination

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINK") (NASDAQ: LNKB), parent company of LINKBANK, announced today the completion of the merger of Partners Bancorp ("Partners") (NASDAQ: PTRS) with and into LINK, and the merger of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank with and into LINKBANK, effective November 30, 2023.

"We are delighted with the closing of this transformational combination that establishes LINKBANK as a premier Mid Atlantic community bank franchise," said Samuel. "We look forward to moving forward united with an experienced and respected board, leadership team, and employees highly focused on building sustained value for our key stakeholders."

Newly-established LINKBANK regions comprised of legacy markets of Partners' bank subsidiaries are being led by in-market leadership familiar to customers of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, including the following: John W. Breda, Market CEO, Delmarva Region; Adam Nalls, Market CEO, Northern Virginia; David Talebian, Market President, Northern Virginia; Wallace King, Regional President, Fredericksburg Region; J.D. Zachry, Regional President, Central Region; and Carl Cottingham, Regional President, Delmarva Region. LINKBANK's existing Delaware Valley Region will continue to be led by Drew Smith, Regional President, with the addition of John Herring as a Regional President for New Jersey. Additionally, in connection with the closing of the merger, ten former Partners directors have been appointed to the LINK Board of Directors, including Partners' current Chairman, Jeffrey Turner, who has been appointed Vice Chair of the LINK board.

"We are excited to join the LINKBANK team and work together to benefit all of our stakeholders," said Breda. "The increased scale and resources resulting from this combination will enable us to provide customers with a robust suite of products and customer service capabilities, that will continue to be delivered through a regional, relationship-based community banking model."

Following the merger the combined company has total assets of approximately $2.8 billion, deposits of approximately $2.3 billion and loans of approximately $2.2 billion, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients in Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Southern New Jersey through 31 client solution centers operating under the LINKBANK brand and online at www.linkbank.com.

About LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 31 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com . LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com .

