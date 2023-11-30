Cadence Bank Completes the Sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The $904 million cash sale supports Cadence Bank's focus on building its core banking business and continuing its long-term strategic initiatives.

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank ("Cadence" or the "Company") (NYSE: CADE) announced it has closed the previously disclosed sale of its insurance operations, Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ("Gallagher") (NYSE: AJG) for $904 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction will be effective at 11:59 p.m. CT today.

The new logo for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE). (PRNewsfoto/Cadence Bank) (PRNewswire)

The transaction strategically positions Cadence for long-term growth and success, allowing it to reinvest the capital from the sale into growing its core banking business and fulfilling its short- and long-term strategic initiatives.

"The completion of this transaction is a testament to the significant value of the insurance business," said Dan Rollins, chairman & CEO of Cadence Bank. "Over the past 24 years, we have enjoyed a strong partnership with Cadence Insurance, and we applaud their leadership and the entire team for their many contributions and commitment to serving their clients and communities."

Cadence Insurance is an insurance brokerage business that specializes in commercial and personal property & casualty, employee benefits, business solutions, and risk management services. Cadence Insurance manages 30 offices in eight states across the Southeast and has consistently been recognized as a Best Places to Work by Business Insurance, Baton Rouge Business Report and Mississippi Business Journal. Its executive leadership, management and employees joined Gallagher in connection with the sale.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions; our assets; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations, as well as the impact of the sale of Cadence Insurance (the "Transaction") on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, the amount of net after-tax proceeds expected to be received by the Company from the Transaction, the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, loan repayment velocity, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; risks arising from market reactions to the banking environment in general, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the impact of inflation, the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the Company's loans; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in our credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing our growth, expansion and acquisition or divestment strategies (including the sale of Cadence Insurance), including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment banking business and our fee income from our brokerage and wealth management businesses; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control noninterest expense; the potential impact of the phase-out of the LIBOR or other changes involving LIBOR; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay dividends or coupons on our 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or our subordinated notes; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on our net interest margin; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy, including any changes that may result from U.S. elections; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending or future litigation or government actions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies, risks related to our reliance on third parties to provide key components of our business infrastructure, including the risks related to disruptions in services provided by disputes with, or financial difficulties of a third-party vendor, the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting us or our customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, or the Israel-Hamas war, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments); impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards or changes in existing standards; and other factors described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in this Report or as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings we file with the FDIC.

In addition, the Company faces risks related to diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to the Transaction; related to the failure to achieve the expected impact on the Company's financial condition; and associated with unexpected costs or liabilities relating to the Transaction.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing, and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cadence Bank