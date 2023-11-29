Parma Food Valley, the first Italian UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy: where food is more

PARMA, Italy, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parma Food Valley is a unique land where food is the key to memorable experiences, as an example of effective promotion and enhancement of the area and its products of excellence: creativity, excellence, future, and events are the pillars on which the Parma Food Valley brand rests, serving as a container of stories with food as protagonist.

Parma Food Valley is the Italian territory with the highest number of typical products protected by quality trademarks. The first Italian city designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The brand, created by the Parma UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Foundation, is promoted with the support of the Consortia for the Protection of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO, by Parma Alimentare and by prominent food companies such as Barilla, a world leader in pasta production, Mutti and Rodolfi Mansueto, key players in the tomato preserves sector, Parmalat, a major Italian milk producer, as well as "Le Alici a Parma," a denomination that represents the fish preserving companies Delicius, Rizzoli Emanuelli, and Zarotti. The institutional partners of the Parma UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Foundation include the Municipality of Parma, the Industrial Union of Parma, the University of Parma for scientific and educational partnerships and Fiere di Parma. It also collaborates with the Parma Quality Restaurants Consortium and ALMA - The International School of Italian Cuisine.

Parma Food Valley is an exclusive and authentic point of reference for training as a tool of dissemination of knowledge and sustainable development, for tourism, and for Italian culinary expertise worldwide. Among the highlights that have been organised by the Foundation for years is the "Cena dei Mille" at the beginning of September in Parma. A 400-metre long dining table in the heart of the city, a staff of over 200 people amongst chefs, waiters, service staff and sommeliers: a signature menu created by Italian starred chefs and delegations from Parma Quality Restaurants and CheftoChef Emilia-Romagna.

Parma Food Valley is the expression of the fusion between past and future, perceived as a responsibility to be handed on to future generations together with a healthy, sustainable management of its heritage and supply chains. A mission well told on the website (www.parmafoodvalley.net/en/home) where the protagonists are the stories and faces of the Parma Valley supply chains.

