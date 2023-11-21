Simpluris Bolsters Sales Team with Two New Vice Presidents

Attorneys Michael Forrest and Stephanie Saunders join the organization's national sales team

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpluris Inc., a recognized leader in legal administration, announced today that class action experts Michael Forrest and Stephanie Saunders have joined as Vice Presidents of Business Development. Michael and Stephanie will foster client relationships and provide guidance throughout the settlement administration process.

With more than 15 years of experience, Michael brings a wealth of experience and understands the intricacies of antitrust, consumer, employment, environmental, and securities class action litigation. Michael began his legal career at Korein Tillery where he represented clients in numerous complex matters including Senne v. Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, the National Credit Union Administration RMBS Litigation, and In re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rate Antitrust Litigation.

Stephanie has more than eight years of extensive experience as a class action attorney, giving her the ability to relate first-hand to clients' administrative and litigation needs. While practicing at Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP she represented consumers and investors in complex matters in federal courts throughout the country. Some of Stephanie's most recent notable matters include: In re Philips Recalled CPAP, Bi-Level PAP, and Mechanical Ventilator Products Litigation; Kukorinis v. Walmart, Inc.; and In re HomeAdvisor, Inc. Litigation. Prior to practicing law, Stephanie had a professional career in marketing, and print and digital advertising at Condé Nast Publications, and held marketing management roles at PNC Wealth Management's multi-family office.

"Michael and Stephanie are great additions to our team, increasing our national presence and expanding the scope of the support we can offer clients. Their experience and expertise with various class action verticals is a benefit to both Simpluris and our clients," said Patrick Ivie, Chief Revenue Officer of Simpluris. "With Michael and Stephanie's deep knowledge we will be in a great position to deliver strategic advice and guidance to our clients."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Simpluris as it presents an opportunity to work with a very collaborative, forward-thinking team," Michael said. "I'm excited to help navigate attorneys through the intricacies of class action settlement administration."

"I am delighted to be joining Simpluris and to be working with an innovative and creative team. I am particularly excited about the organization's comprehensive approach to notice and claims administration, and its dedication to delivering premium services and solutions," said Stephanie.

Simpluris' nationally recognized claims administration services help clients navigate critical and complex settlement administration matters. The subject matter experts at Simpluris leverage their experience to develop a settlement framework designed to meet the unique aspects of class action and mass arbitration matters.

About Simpluris Inc.

Simpluris Inc. delivers comprehensive corporate, financial and legal administration services across the United States. Since 2007, Simpluris administered over 9 thousand matters and distributed over $8 billion in funds. From class action settlements to corporate remediation, our nationwide team handles even the most complex matters with accuracy and transparency. Regardless of scale, Simpluris' project management experts deliver legal administration services with speed, precision, and accountability.

