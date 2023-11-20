UNLIMEAT's Online Shop Launch and Exciting K-Vegan Offerings

UNLIMEAT has launched its own online storefront, providing nationwide delivery throughout the U.S.

The online storefront serves as a portal to showcase bestsellers, new products, and limited edition products, fostering closer & more direct relationships with customers.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT, a leading plant-based Korean food brand, launched its online store on November 10th. The UNLIMEAT SHOP showcases bestsellers like pulled pork and Korean BBQ, along with new offerings such as frozen kimbap and gluten-free frozen desserts. Furthermore, they plan to introduce limited editions, collaborative products, and items popular in Korea through the online shop.

Earlier this year, UNLIMEAT introduced its pulled pork and Korean BBQ in over 1,000 Albertsons stores across the U.S. Additionally, the company has been supplying dumplings and other products to natural & organic stores in Northern California. However, there have been limitations to the range of items available in physical stores, and not everyone has access to the full product assortment.

Ryan Chung, co-CEO of UNLIMEAT, emphasized the significance of the online shop as a dynamic platform for engaging with customers, listening to their stories, and showcasing new UNLIMEAT products. He remarked, "We have proactively connected with customers through initiatives such as operating food trucks and participating in festivals. While customers have expressed satisfaction with our products, many have consistently mentioned the challenges of purchasing our offerings. The launch of this online shop is our proactive response to address these consumer needs and establish closer communication with our customers. We hope this serves as an opportunity to more effectively connect with a broader audience."

Looking ahead, UNLIMEAT is preparing to unveil a diverse range of K-vegan concept products, expanding beyond plant-based meat and seafood. By opening their own online storefront, they will be able to more widely disseminate innovative products such as frozen kimbap and their top-selling gluten-free frozen dessert.

UNLIMEAT Kimbap, a plant-based imagning of a cherished Korean rolled rice dish, is filled with plant-based Bulgogi or Tuna, garlic stems, and pickled daikon radish. Unlike Japanese sushi, its rice is seasoned with salt and sesame oil, not vinegar. By freezing the kimbap, UNLIMEAT was able to prevent the seaweed from becoming soggy - it also allows for the kimbap to be stored for 12 months. UNLIMEAT's version is entirely plant-based and can be prepared and ready to eat after just 3 minutes in the microwave, offering a quick and delightful experience.

Chapssaruni is a gluten-free cake made from glutinous rice. Its shape resembles a baby bundt cake, but its hybrid batter gives the cake a soft and chewy texture, creating a completely unique eating experience. The dessert is not only gluten-free, but also dairy-free and vegan, and has quickly gained popularity in Korea.

To celebrate the launch of their online shop, UNLIMEAT plans to offer various promotions. Currently, a free shipping event is underway to commemorate the launch of Chopsaluni, a frozen kimbap. On Black Friday, a discount event of up to 50% is scheduled. Detailed information can be found on the UNLIMEAT website (unlimeat.co) or their social media channels, and product purchases can be made at unlimeat.shop. They plan to gradually expand not only their discount events, but also to begin introducing sample boxes and subscription services to showcase new products.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT creates plant-based products rich in nutrients, utilizing various by-products that are typically discarded in the food production process. These include rice bran, a by-product of the brown rice polishing process, and defatted soybean powder, which results from soybean oil extraction. The company originated from the idea of reducing waste by repurposing 'ugly agricultural products' that are often discarded due to factors such as small size, scratches, or uneven color. They operate the largest plant-based meat exclusive factory in Asia and are currently launching a variety of K-vegan products with a Korean twist.

