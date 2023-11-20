COSRX Unveils Game-Changing Cold Weather Skincare Deals: Early Access to Amazon Black Friday Promotions for Skincare Enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a game changer in the cold weather skincare game, the derm-favorite brand COSRX has set the stage. The COSRX Black Friday beauty deals of 2023 have graced us ahead of schedule, offering skincare enthusiasts extra time to take advantage of all the promotions that will carry on through Cyber Monday, November 20 – 27, 2023.

Discover numerous BFCM deals worthy of a place in your shopping cart:

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum's water-based formula allows for quick, effortless layering with other skincare products making it the ideal multifunctional product that can be incorporated into your skincare routine a variety of ways to ensure maximum results based on individual skincare needs. The COSRX peptide serum It can be used as the first step in one's daily skincare routine. It can be used as a single-use item or paired with other skincare products to improve the absorption of active ingredients, ultimately elevating the overall skincare effect.

It pairs perfectly with various COSRX products, such as The Retinol 0.1 Cream/The Retinol 0.5 Oil for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and sebum, The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum for hydration and plumping skin, and The Vitamin C 23 Serum/The Vitamin C 13 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation.

With its 150ml jumbo size, this serum offers a cost-effective solution for experiencing the powerful effects of six peptides on the skin every day.

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

Beloved by dermatologists and cosmetic chemist (@dr.tomassian @208skindoc @javonford16 cites it as one of their top picks), The Vitamin C 23 Serum is formulated with 23% pure vitamin C with maximum effectiveness and minimum irritation that fades acne scars and brightens dull, tired skin. It also improves uneven skin tone leaving the complexion clear and healthy.

Reviewers report that it fades acne scars and spots and visibly brightens dull skin, leaving you with a youthful glow. One reviewer commented that "worth the money. My face looks and feels better. Dark spots are looking better." Another shopper supported this claim stating that "The results really make it worth it. I really feel like even the first overnight wearing it my skin was much more even!"

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

Along with 15% niacinamide, The Niacinamide 15 Serum is packed with allantoin, n-acetylglucosamine (NAG), and zinc PCA, which work together to refine skin and unclog pores for clear skin, improve hyperpigmentation and texture, and treat blemishes with noticeable results in four weeks.

Experience a transformation in your skincare routine with The Niacinamide 15 Serum, a powerful solution for achieving smooth and flawless skin. Users report zero irritation from day one, with pesky dark spots gradually fading within weeks. The serum effectively controls shine in the T-zone, leaving the face feeling remarkably soft post-application.

This serum emerges as an affordable and effective skincare option, poised to become a staple in beauty cabinets.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

