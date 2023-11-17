The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a revamped Chili's jingle by Boyz II Men and low gas prices for Thanksgiving travel.
- Chili's Goes Back to the '90s With Boyz II Men to Create New Version of the Brand's Iconic Baby Back Ribs Jingle
The group's harmonizing skills led many to believe they were the original vocalists of the jingle, so finally, Boyz II Men got a chance to give the original a smooth '90s-inspired makeover. Fans are encouraged to use the 'Duet' feature on TikTok to add their own flair to the jingle or add it to their favorite playlist on Spotify.
- 2024 will put a spotlight on the global state of democracy as more people than ever head to the polls
The Economist's World Ahead 2024 launches this week, featuring future-gazing content from The Economist's editorial team and global contributors.
- Goodyear Announces Transformation Plan: Goodyear Forward
"Building on our strengths, this plan will enable Goodyear to enhance and expand our leadership position, deliver profitable growth across markets, create significant value for our shareholders and – ultimately – lay the foundation for success for the next 125 years," said Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer.
- Toys"R"Us® to Open a Flagship Store at Mall of America Just In Time for the Holiday Shopping Season
The new Toys"R"Us flagship store at Mall of America spans over 11,000 square feet and offers a wide assortment of the hottest toys and games for Toys"R"Us kids of all ages. Families can shop for their favorite toys, take a photo with Geoffrey the Giraffe, and rediscover their love of play.
- New Study: Disney Generates $40 Billion in Annual Economic Impact in Florida and Over Quarter of a Million Jobs
"Disney is an economic catalyst to the state of Florida generating billions in economic activity, either directly, or indirectly through its supply chain and the spending of employees," said Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.
- National Park Foundation Invests $4.4 Million in Connecting Students to National Parks Across the Country
Building on a child's innate wonder and curiosity of the natural world, Open OutDoors for Kids grants allow students to immerse themselves in national parks through field trips, classroom engagements, and educational activities. The program's goal is to deepen connections to our natural and cultural world, creating lifelong national park stewards.
- Dwayne Johnson Launches Mighty Oak Debit Card with Acorns
The heavy metal Tungsten debit card, exclusive to Acorns, was constructed to address a fundamental American problem: overspending and under-saving. The Mighty Oak Card offers an entirely new way of banking, helping people grow their financial knowledge and invest towards their future – simply by using it.
- Express Scripts Introduces New Option To Give Clients Maximum Simplicity in Drug Pricing
Through Express Scripts ClearNetwork, clients pay a straight-forward estimated acquisition cost for individual medications, in addition to a small markup for pharmacy dispensing and service costs.
- Dove and Open Source Afro Hair Library Launch Code my Crown: the World's First Complete and Free Guide for Coding Textured Hair and Protective Styles in Video Games
Created by Black 3D artists, Code my Crown provides step-by-step instructions and 360-degree photo mapping so that any developer – anywhere – can build and better represent Black hair textures and styles in the digital world.
- Match Group Announces "Are You Sure?" To Expand To Millions Of Users Across Match, Stir, OurTime & More
AYS? serves as an anti-harassment feature that asks users to think twice before sending a message, providing a warning in real-time to users about their opening line. The feature uses automated tools to detect potentially harmful language and proactively intervenes to warn the sender that their message may be offensive, asking them to review and consider editing it before hitting send.
- Gas Prices Fall to Lowest Since February, More Americans to Travel for Thanksgiving
Forty-one percent of respondents said they plan to take a road trip this year, an 8% increase from 2022. Additionally, the national average price of gas is projected to drop to $3.25 per gallon, saving Americans $573 million during holiday travel compared to last year.
- Hyundai Announces Higher Wage Structure for Production Team Members in Alabama and Georgia
Hyundai will begin a wage strategy in January 2024 that will result in U.S. production team member hourly wages increasing 25% by 2028. The company is increasing its wage structure to remain competitive and to recruit and retain top talent.
