GT Medical Technologies, Inc. Presents Use of GammaTile Therapy is Increasing in Time Across Several Brain Tumor Types at the 28th Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day at the Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO)

Poster Presentation 1: Increased Use of GammaTile Over Time Among Patients with Glioma, Brain Metastasis and Meningioma

Poster Presentation 2: Initial Results Suggest Stable Functional Status After GammaTile Therapy Among Patients with Recurrent Glioblastomas

Poster Presentation 3: GammaTile Therapy Dose Profile May Underlie the Local Control Seen After GammaTile for Recurrent Brain Metastases

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced an increase of clinical cases in the United States using its GammaTile® Therapy in patients diagnosed with several brain tumor types. The data was presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting and Education Day taking place from November 15-19, 2023, at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, Canada.

GT Medical Technologies CMO Michael Garcia, MD (PRNewswire)

The results were presented by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Garcia of GT Medical Technologies as a poster entitled, "Usage Trends of Collagen Tile Brachytherapy for the First 1,000 Orders," (Abstract INNV-05) on Friday, November 17. GammaTile has been used in over 1,000 patients with both newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors and recurrent brain tumors since 2019 and has been used in different tumor types, including glioblastoma, brain metastasis and meningioma. Within this poster, study authors reported that GammaTile usage is rising over time. They saw an increase of orders in every quarter over more than 4 years.

"It is encouraging to see an increase in adoption of GammaTile across the country as this demonstrates that more and more patients are having access to this treatment option, especially since treatment options can be limited in the recurrent brain tumor setting," said Dr. Garcia. "It was rewarding to present these results to the neuro-oncology community. I'm also proud of GammaTile's commitment in investing in clinical trials and the fact that we are studying quality of life on these trials."

Currently, GammaTile is sponsoring 4 clinical trials including a multi-institute registry trial (NCT0442738) that includes quality of life as a study metric. Another poster presented by Dr. Garcia on November 17, titled, "Impact of Collagen Tile Brachytherapy as Treatment for Recurrent Glioblastoma on Functional Status and Quality of Life," (Abstract: NCOG-36) outlines how quality of life is being studied for patients who receive GammaTile for recurrent glioblastoma.

On November 17, Adam Turner, PhD, DABR, and Senior Director of Medical Physics of GT Medical Technologies, presented a poster presentation, entitled," A Biologically Effective Dose Comparison between Radiosurgery and Collagen Tile Brachytherapy for Post-operative Treatment of a Brain Metastasis Resection Cavity," (Abstract: RADT-13). The poster reported that GammaTile provided excellent biologically effective dose (BED) coverage to oncologically at-risk brain tissue adjacent to the resected tumor bed, while demonstrating a rapid radiation dose fall-off outside of the target volume. These dose characteristics might underlie the durable local control seen in the recurrent brain metastasis setting, though larger-scale analyses are being performed with clinical outcomes on the multi-institute registry trial (NCT0442738), and there is a Phase 3 trial evaluating GammaTile for newly diagnosed brain metastases needing resection (NCT04365374).

All posters were presented on November 17 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm in Exhibit Hall A/B of the convention center. The full poster abstracts can be access by the meeting mobile app.

GammaTile Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that delivers immediate radiation and eradicates brain tumor cells before they can replicate post-surgery while helping to protect healthy brain tissue. GammaTiles are bioresorbable collagen embedded with radioactive seeds, Cesium 131.

Since GammaTile Therapy received FDA clearance in 2018 for recurrent brain tumors and in 2020 for newly diagnosed malignant tumors, more than 1,000 patients have benefitted from its innovative design that targets remaining cancer cells after a tumor is surgically removed.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. GammaTile is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

