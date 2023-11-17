CoinEx Elevates Commitment to Philippines Blockchain Community as Gold Sponsor of Bicol Blockchain Conference 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx , a renowned global cryptocurrency exchange known for its secure and user-friendly trading services, proudly announces its Gold Sponsorship of the Bicol Blockchain Conference 2023 in the Philippines. The conference, organized by SparkLearn, is poised to be the largest gathering of cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts in the southern part of the metro, scheduled for November 17, 2023. This strategic move by CoinEx underscores its commitment to advancing the Web3 ecosystem in the Philippines.

As the Gold Sponsor, CoinEx aims to support and boost the local blockchain community while promoting the adoption of blockchain innovation in the Philippines. With a user base surpassing 5 million in over 200 countries, CoinEx has become a leading platform offering access to over 700 high-quality cryptocurrencies. This sponsorship aligns seamlessly with CoinEx's overarching goal of catalyzing regional blockchain growth and contributing to the overall advancement of blockchain technology.

CoinEx's involvement goes beyond sponsorship, as the exchange will host an interactive booth at the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage firsthand with the platform, exploring its features and services that make it a preferred choice for traders globally. Additionally, CoinEx will deliver a presentation on the crucial topic of "Introduction to CoinEx: Background and Opportunities," shedding light on its history, global role, and the opportunities it presents to users and the broader blockchain community. These initiatives underline CoinEx's dedication to propelling blockchain growth in the Philippines.

This strategic sponsorship not only demonstrates CoinEx's commitment to the local blockchain community but also emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing the adoption of blockchain technology. As the conference unfolds, attendees can anticipate insightful discussions, interactive experiences, and valuable insights from CoinEx, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global cryptocurrency space.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

