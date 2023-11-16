Privacy4Cars® Announces Vehicle Privacy Report™ 2.0: More Features and Expansion into Europe

New Vehicle Privacy Report doubles geographical coverage and deepens vehicles' data practices analysis of manufacturers by adding privacy implications of infotainment apps, and more

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy4Cars, a privacy-tech company focused on solving privacy challenges posed by vehicles, announced new features and the expansion into Europe of its groundbreaking Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool. After its successful US launch in May 2023, a series of critical media reports and regulatory investigations brought international attention to the importance of automotive privacy. Consumer feedback poured in from across the globe, leading Privacy4Cars to prioritize this major update.

Privacy4Cars doubled the number of vehicles for which consumers can get key privacy facts with the simple input of their automobile's VIN to about 600 million, making Vehicle Privacy Report 2.0 available now in the US, Canada, UK and EU, exclusively on https://vehicleprivacyreport.com. Its Vehicle Privacy Label™, the icon-based tool that shows what data manufacturers collect and share or sell, has expanded to include information about the privacy practices of popular infotainment apps (SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa). A section called Vehicle Privacy Protections™ was added to help vehicle owners understand what policies their auto finance and insurance companies have to safeguard the personal data in their vehicles – and empower consumers to demand greater protections.

"European residents, while having some of the strictest privacy regulations in the world, will be surprised to see how much personal information is collected, shared, and abandoned by companies in the auto space – and how wide the gap between legal requirements and business practices can be," said Andrea Amico, CEO and founder of Privacy4Cars. "Our research found that 4 out of 5 cars in Europe - including UK, Italy and Germany samples - are being resold containing sensitive, unencrypted data of consumers, despite controllers (auto lenders, fleet leasing, insurance, and dealerships) having no lawful basis to process it and consequently having an obligation under GDPR and ePrivacy to delete it. Our aim with the expansion of Vehicle Privacy Report is to bring greater transparency to consumers and help them assert their rights - for free. Simultaneously, we look to give opportunities to auto businesses to demonstrate how they make privacy part of their value proposition and better care for their customers."

Consumers accessed Vehicle Privacy Report's site nearly one hundred thousand times since its launch to get their free reports, purely through word-of-mouth. On the B2B side, automotive dealerships have used the technology to prominently display vehicle-specific privacy labels to car shoppers online – with Privacy4Cars currently placing over 1.5 million labels for its partners weekly. These dealerships have successfully leveraged the service to build trust, make fair and transparent disclosures, and make privacy a distinctive standard of care. The company is confident that Vehicle Privacy Report's expansion will bring similar attention, and successes, in Europe.

The work Privacy4Cars has contributed to the global auto industry doesn't go without notice: yesterday Privacy4Cars won the title of 2023 "European Start Up of the Year" by WardsAuto for its prestigious European Informa Tech Automotive Awards. Privacy4Cars was recognized as the standout startup in Europe because of its solution-based privacy approach in the auto space. The accolade solidifies Privacy4Cars' position as the privacy-tech business leader in the global automotive sector, and is a win for the industry, as a whole, because it puts privacy innovation at the forefront of industry evolution conversations.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only privacy-tech company focused on the automotive ecosystem. Its mission, Driving Privacy, means leading research and building solutions that expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance.

Privacy4Cars' patented AutoCleared™ has been used in more than one million vehicles to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for privacy disclosures. Both are free to consumers and a solution for businesses seeking to growing trust, engagement, and compliance standards. For more information, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com

