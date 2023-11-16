MAD MoFo Launches to Develop the Next Generation of Music Talent in Asia

Leading independent labels MoFo Music and IAMAD merge to create a new music production and artist management group

Headed by multi-platinum selling producers Kelvin Avon and Philippe-Marc Anquetil ; collaborations with global music industry veterans Sylvia Rhone , Tricky Stewart, Brian Kennedy and Curtis Richa

Signs deal with Sony Epic for Filipina-Australian girl group H3rizon – a music industry first – and launches Series A fundraising to help develop other new music talent in Asia

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that two leading independent music management companies, MoFo Music and IAMAD, have merged to create a new music production and artist management group, MAD MoFo. The new entity will be led by Kelvin Avon and Philippe-Marc Anquetil, who are both multi-award winning and multi-platinum selling international producers, songwriters and managers.

MAD MoFo will be supported by collaborations with renowned international music personalities. These include multiple Grammy Award winners Tricky Stewart and Brian Kennedy, Sandy Lam songwriter Curtis Richa, and Epic Records chairperson Sylvia Rhone. Collectively, the MAD MoFo team has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Asian superstars BTS, Eason Chan and Jun Kung, as well as western icons such as Rihanna, One Direction and P. Diddy.

At the same time, MAD MoFo has announced the launch of a Series A fundraising. The proceeds from the fundraising will be used to support the company's activities in sourcing, mentoring and developing the next generation of music talent in Asia. MAD MoFo's talent includes Filipina-Australian girl group H3rizon, up-and-coming Hong Kong singer/songwriter Zolie Chan, and Hong Kong based producer/artist Cola Morgan. H3rizon were recently signed by MAD MoFo to Sony Epic, becoming the first Filipina-Australian girl group to sign to a major US label.

Kelvin Avon, co-founder of MAD MoFo, said, "MAD MoFo combines the skills and experience of two firms already known for producing the highest calibre music in the region. New talent is emerging right across Asia, and the fundraising we have announced will supercharge our growth as a company, allowing us to discover, mentor and develop the next generation of superstars. At Mad MOFO we are on a mission to raise the global profile of Asia's music talent."

Tricky Stewart, Grammy Award winner and founder of RZ3 Recordings, said, "Kelvin and Phil are music industry veterans, respected for their ability to identify, nurture and promote talented young artists. RZ3 Recordings is proud to be collaborating with MAD MoFo in bringing the best of Asia's music to a global audience."

