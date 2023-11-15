Smartpress Partners with Custom One & Minnesota Wild to Rebrand On-the-Glass Club

Collaboration showcases the online printer's experiential design capabilities

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com is expanding its marketing reach with a design collaboration with Custom One and the Minnesota Wild. By providing the rebranding assets for the On-the-Glass Club at the Xcel Energy Center, the employee-owned printer further cements its place as an innovative industry leader.

"Smartpress is dedicated to delivering top-quality print and we're proud to showcase our visual design capabilities."

Experiential Design

Custom One asked for an edgy, mountain-modern design with a cozy lounge feel for the exclusive club, so Smartpress and its parent company, The Bernard Group, created an array of custom wall graphics and signage, including wallpaper, cut vinyl decals and a 30-foot wooden, acrylic and backlit display - all with the carbon neutral printer's sustainable signature.

See the final result: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/visual-marketing-how-we-took-print-from-ink-to-rink

"The Xcel Energy Center and Minnesota Wild are thrilled with the renovation," said Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Minnesota Wild Carin Anderson. "We seek partners like Smartpress [who] are like-minded in building solutions that provide sustainable, lasting outcomes for the community."

Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman agrees: "The Minnesota Wild's commitment to their community aligns well with Smartpress' values. With the opportunity to partner with Custom One to transform the On-the-Glass Club into the Custom One Club, we're proud to showcase the premium quality of our print and visual design capabilities."

What did Smartpress create to customize the On-the-Glass Club?

Graphics & Decals: Cut vinyl on walls, dusted crystal vinyl on glass, architectural vinyl on upcycled cabinets and custom wallpaper depicting a foggy forest and snowy trees.

Hand-Painted Wooden Signs: Main marquee mounted with translucent white acrylic letters and backlit with RGB LEDs.

Acrylic Signs: Black with faux metal letters and clear with white ink, pin-mounted to stone walls.

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

