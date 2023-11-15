RainFocus Announces Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

Ashleigh Cook takes on new role to support the continued growth of the company

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced the promotion of Ashleigh Cook to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new position, she will continue to strengthen and expand the pivotal role of events in driving marketing success, as well as accelerate RainFocus' growth with its partners and clients.

In her previous role as RainFocus' SVP of marketing, Cook oversaw every aspect of the organization's marketing efforts, including campaigns and demand, brand and communications, content, creative, product marketing, events, and marketing operations. Under her leadership, the team has significantly increased brand awareness, enhanced RainFocus' account-based marketing initiatives and campaign effectiveness, and more. These successes have helped RainFocus achieve 190% growth over the four years.

"I am thrilled to be named RainFocus' chief marketing officer," said Cook. "It's a true testament to our company's growth and impact in the industry. Over the last few years, we have surpassed our business goals, and through our team's hard work and dedication, we continue to deliver exceptional results with our clients. I look forward to helping RainFocus continue to provide unprecedented opportunities for our team and our partners."

As CMO, Cook will continue to lead all aspects of marketing. She will drive scalable growth for RainFocus in new and existing markets through innovative technologies and a customer-centric approach.

"When identifying the right candidate for the chief marketing officer role, we knew that Ashleigh's background and expertise were perfectly aligned with our vision for the market," said JR Sherman, CEO at RainFocus. "By unifying customer data across our clients' experiential channels, RainFocus connects the customer journey with our clients' martech, CRM, and CDP investments. It is rapidly becoming the largest and most meaningful source and destination for zero and first-party data. Ashleigh's exceptional industry knowledge and deep martech experience are perfectly suited to drive maximum awareness, impact, and growth for our company as we fulfill our vision for marketing unification."

"Ashleigh's promotion to chief marketing officer is a result of her leadership and excellence in enabling marketing to be an indispensable contributor in the growth of RainFocus," said Alicia Tillman, Board Director, RainFocus and Chief Marketing Officer, Delta Air Lines. "She possesses a perfect balance of skills necessary to build a brand that people love, and we look forward to her continued leadership in this new capacity."

Before joining RainFocus, Cook served as vice president of campaigns and demand at Forrester. During her tenure, she led marketing integration efforts and crafted a global campaign strategy aligned with the new go-to-market approach following the acquisition of SiriusDecisions. Previously, at SiriusDecisions, she orchestrated impactful demand generation efforts and played a key role in establishing and scaling the company's marketing function. Cook graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond.

Cook resides in Connecticut with her husband. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, golfing with her husband, being active with her dog, and traveling.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

