KnowBe4 Is Now FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Moderate Authorized

KnowBe4's Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training and PhishER meet the requirements to be FedRAMP moderate authorized

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its KMSAT and PhishER products are now officially FedRAMP® Moderate authorized.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. In December 2022, the FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

"We are elated to establish this public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies by becoming FedRAMP authorized," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The FedRAMP program enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations and allowing agencies to leverage security authorizations on a government-wide scale. KnowBe4's security awareness training and simulated phishing platform better prepares government employees to protect their organizations by learning how to recognize and safely report phishing and other social engineering attacks. Now that we are a part of FedRAMP's authorized organizations, we can contribute to stronger national security."

For more information on FedRAMP, visit https://www.fedramp.gov/ . For more information on KnowBe4's work with the U.S. federal government, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/federal .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.