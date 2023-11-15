Inbox Health Grows More Than 385%; Named #1 on the 2023 Marcum Tech Top 40

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Health, a leading patient billing communications platform, has been named #1 on the 2023 Marcum Tech Top 40, an annual awards program recognizing Connecticut's fastest-growing technology and life sciences companies. Inbox Health achieved the award based on its four-year growth of over 385 percent driven by demand for its unique patient billing software platform. Patient billing is quickly becoming a top challenge for medical practices, especially as more patients are taking on a larger responsibility for their healthcare costs due to the increase in high-deductible health plans.

Inbox Health addresses the growing challenge of patient accounts receivable. This issue entangles medical practices and patients in a complex, time-consuming loop filled with misinformation. Built for medical billers, the Inbox Health patient-first platform automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes patient support. With Inbox Health, patients receive clear medical bills, have a choice of payment methods and communication channels, and access support through the phone and live chat. Billers benefit from an automated, streamlined platform that increases revenue, saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. By putting patients first, billing companies using Inbox Health report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days.

"The growth of Inbox Health over the past few years showcases the benefits of a patient-focused billing approach. It boosts revenue, cash flow, and patient satisfaction," said Blake Walker, CEO of Inbox Health. "Our team is constantly innovating to simplify and improve the patient billing process and experience."

Inbox Health has served as the patient billing management platform for more than 3,000 medical practices across the country, representing more than 5 million patients.

About Inbox Health

