Happy Birthday Neopets: Celebrating 24 Years of Epic Fandom!

The legendary virtual pet game continues to evolve with new launches, new leadership, and new activations!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets , a hallmark of early 2000s nostalgia for millennials across the globe, celebrates two significant events this November: its 24th year in existence and its first birthday under new leadership. As the pioneering virtual pet website, it has given rise to games, merchandise, and a dedicated fanbase forging global friendships and gaining invaluable skills.

Neopets 24th Anniversary (CNW Group/Neopets) (PRNewswire)

Launched in 1999, Neopets started as a side project that evolved into a cultural phenomenon with over 35 million monthly active users at the site's peak in 2005. Since then, the whimsical World of Neopia brand has inspired a wide variety of official merchandise, including an official Neopets cookbook , tarot cards , and must-have apparel . A recent website overhaul spearheaded by the brand's new leadership team aims to inspire a Neopian renaissance and introduce innovative new ways for players to connect with their fandom.

As we celebrate this incredible milestone and eagerly await the monumental 25th anniversary next year, the brand is gearing up with grand plans for expansion. Here's a glimpse of what's in store:

Brand Activations & New Launches

This year's exclusive Neopets Era Party, which brought fans together beyond the screen at San Diego Comic-Con, marked the start of a revived commitment to showing up for Neopets fans in the real world! With a diverse roster of live events to speak for since then, Neopets has lined up a busy schedule for the coming months to stay connected to the community. Fans can expect to see the brand activation for the first time at LA Comic-Con (LACC) and Hong Kong Fashion Walk this December, with exclusive merchandise and networking opportunities planned for both events.

Globally, Neopets fans can enjoy upcoming merchandise and eShop launches. Neopets has unveiled a 2024 calendar and NeoHood that will keep fans counting down the days until the website's 25th anniversary, a journey that's sure to be chock full of exciting surprises. From apparel and jewelry to exciting new game experiences, the road to our 25th birthday is poised to expand the World of Neopia like never before.

New Gaming Experience

Neopets' exciting updates will span both the physical and virtual realms. The brand is working on a brand new NeoPass system to connect games like Faerie's Hope and some community-driven gaming projects to the mainline Neopets website. The NeoPass system will kick off alongside the long-awaited relaunch of Island Builders in Q1 of 2024. The virtual world will also continue to expand with new plot lines, taking the beloved Neopian characters and stories to new heights!

New Leadership

Neopets' longevity has proven to be a testament to a dedicated fanbase and the team leading the brand. The brand's renewed direction came to light when CEO Dominic Law and his robust leadership team took the helm in July, sparking a marked uptick in interest and activity from the brand. In the months since, the brand has launched a Community Ambassador pilot program, bestowing notable community members with the opportunity to advise The Neopets Team on the wants and needs of the wider Neopian community, be among the first to see and test new launches, and represent the brand! Neopets has also demonstrated its commitment to its fans with community-led initiatives like monthly AMAs with the CEO, product giveaways, and more! With the help of Flash-emulator Ruffle, the brand team has brought back 100+ mini games, allowing loyal players to play nostalgic favorites! The brand's myriad efforts have resulted in a 5-year peak in monthly active users (MAU), revenue, website ranking, and Google searches of "Neopets."

"Growing up on the website myself, I've had the opportunity to see how Neopets is about so much more than simply raising a virtual pet online," said Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets. "The community behind Neopia have kept the magic of the website alive for over two decades and credit the platform for everything from starting lifelong relationships to learning the basics of coding."

Nearly everyone who grew up on the internet in the mid-2000s has a story of how the world of Neopia enchanted them one way or another. With new life being breathed into the franchise ahead of its quarter-century birthday, the loyal and dedicated community who have kept Neopets active is only expected to grow. Fans can celebrate the 24th anniversary all year long year with these must-have Neopets products and game experiences, including:

NEW Neopets 2024 Calendar

NEW Neopets NeoHoods

Upcoming Neopets.com plot (2024)

Upcoming 25th Anniversary Plushies (2024)

Upcoming 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Monopoly (2024)

Upcoming Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game with Upper Deck (2024)

Print-on-demand merch through the Neopets eShop

more ! And so much

"We are excited to continue to bring leading licensing partners to the World of Neopets. Neopets is a truly immersive property that translates well into highly collectable merchandise, Said Carlin West CEO of CWA."

To commemorate the brand's milestone, Neopets' CEO Dominic Law will be hosting a live AMA on the brand's 24th birthday, November 15th. Fans are invited to join the conversation to ask him their burning Neopian questions. As a special perk, annual premium subscribers will have early access to the 2024 Calendar and NeoHood premium set in early November. Fans who missed this opportunity can look forward to a public pre-order of the premium set, which begins on November 10th.

For more information on Neopets, head to Neopets.com and join the community! Make sure to follow the Neopets social channels to keep track of all upcoming Neopets news:

About Neopets

Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customise, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanised unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Winx Club, Pet Rock and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com.

