First Horizon Named a Winner of a 2023 Webex Champion Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that the company has been named a winner of a 2023 Webex Champion Award.

The Webex Champion Awards recognize customers who are excelling at hybrid work, customer experience, leading innovation, and empowering collaboration with Webex. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of Cisco executives reviewed entries using multiple criteria, including quantifiable metrics, out-of-the-box thinking, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

First Horizon received the 2023 WebexOne Champion Award for Customer Experience Extraordinaire. The award recognizes a company that leverages Webex Contact Center solutions to reimagine the customer journey and create customer delight. The company was recognized and received the award at WebexOne 2023, the preeminent destination for experiencing the transformative power of AI and driving the future of hybrid work and customer experience.

"Webex's annual Champion Awards recognize the customers who are reimagining hybrid work and customer experience to pioneer change in their organizations," said Aruna Ravichandran, Webex SVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Officer. "Webex is proud to recognize our incredible customers that are driving transformation and innovation in the evolving hybrid work and customer experience landscape."

"First Horizon is committed to providing an excellent customer experience to our clients and colleagues. The cloud contact center solution we utilized from Webex enabled us to significantly increase our self-service rate which allow our agents to better serve our clients" commented First Horizon's Chief Operations Officer Tammy LoCascio.

More information about First Horizon as a Webex Champion Award can be found here.

