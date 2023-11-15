Family Care Center Launches Fourth Austin Clinic in Cedar Park

Texas expansion set to continue in 2024

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Cedar Park clinic and more clinic openings to follow, Family Care Center continues its commitment to providing mental health care in the Austin metropolitan area.

The ribbon cutting at the Cedar Park clinic exhibits Family Care Center's dedication to delivering transformative mental health care in the Austin metropolitan area. This new location offers patients a comprehensive spectrum of treatment options right in their neighborhood, from counseling to medication management and innovative treatment such as transcranial magnetic stimulation [TMS]. (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, Mental Health America , ranked Texas last in the nation for access to mental health resources. The study cited a higher prevalence of mental illness and a lower rate of access to care. To help address these concerns, Family Care Center opened four Austin-area clinics, beginning with Round Rock, followed by Pflugerville, then Central Austin and now Cedar Park. Since then, the company has become one of the leading providers of outpatient mental health in the United States.

"2023 has been a pivotal year for Family Care Center," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "When we decided to expand to Texas, we immediately knew Austin would be the right fit because of the ongoing community growth and need for mental health support."

This expansion means increased access to behavioral health care in not only Travis County, but also nearby Williamson County, which is one of the fastest growing counties in the country. The new Cedar Park clinic joins the Round Rock clinic in serving Williamson County residents.

Cedar Park, itself, is the third-largest city in the Austin metropolitan area. As the city grows, the need for mental health care for its citizens will grow, too. While the Cedar Park clinic is just 16 miles from the center of Austin, it provides suburban residents with the healthcare they need right in their own community.

"Cedar Park residents now have a new choice for the mental health support they need, right around the corner," Jamie Stobaugh, Cedar Park Clinic Director, said. "With our newest location, we are excited to assist the Cedar Park community with therapy, medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation and more."

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is an FDA-approved treatment (since 2008) that is proven to be an effective, medication-free option for treatment resistant depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and many other mental health disorders. Using TMS in its state-of-the-art clinics, Family Care Center consistently achieves results that surpass the industry benchmark for severe depression by over 65%.

Some of Family Care Center's additional services include counseling for individuals, couples and families, child play therapy and medication management. Plus, they offer provide a spectrum of evidence-based individual treatments, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy and more.

"By offering access to mental health services like these in more locations, Family Care Center strives to make mental health care more widespread and commonplace and break the stigma surrounding mental health. With this in mind, the company is looking forward to providing additional clinics across Austin and Texas in 2024," Cavanaugh said.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call 888-374-5066.

