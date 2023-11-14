TriMech adds desktop waterjet cutter WAZER to its lineup of products and services for engineers and manufacturers

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WAZER, the world's only desktop CNC waterjet cutter, is now sold and supported by TriMech.

Wazer, the world's first desktop waterjet can sit upon a workbench or on its custom stand. This welcome addition to your workspace has a small footprint, making it easy to incorporate and the power to cut through steel, glass, plastics and even carbon fiber. (PRNewswire)

As a leading technology and business solutions partner for engineers and manufacturers, TriMech is well positioned to add the WAZER waterjet to its existing lineup of advanced design and manufacturing software, hardware and services.

Chip Hogge, TriMech's General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing, said the company continues to execute its global expansion plans. New partnerships, like this one with WAZER, broaden the range of solutions TriMech can offer to its clients, who are increasingly seeking an end-to-end technology and business partner.

"Our clients keep pushing boundaries, in the way they design and in the materials they use. The WAZER waterjet is exciting because it's accessible to a wide array of our clients and expands their range of materials. It's both small and affordable, while being a really powerful machine. We're going to put subtractive manufacturing capabilities in a lot of new hands."

Bringing the power of waterjet to the desktop

Waterjet cutting uses a combination of high-pressure water and fine abrasive to allow designers to cut what they could not cut before. WAZER brings that technology, until now limited to factory-sized machinery, to the desktop. Applications include rapid prototyping, tooling production, repairs and replacement parts, and low volume production. Parts can be fabricated in any material, including steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, tile, glass and plastics.

Nisan Lerea, Co-Founder and CEO of WAZER, said that working with TriMech extends their reach.

"Partnering with TriMech's skilled team across North America means many more engineers, fabricators and creators will have access to WAZER waterjets. Creative minds are always dreaming up new and better designs. We're giving people a unique tool to turn those ideas into reality."

Lerea added that WAZER, with its array of applications and materials it can cut, is also well suited to educational environments.

"Students from any discipline can make anything in any material. WAZER fits any lab or studio space, has a short learning curve and can be operated safely."

TriMech part of a growing network of resellers

TriMech is well known for selling and supporting additive manufacturing systems; its team provides the full array of Stratasys 3D printing technologies and materials, as well as post-processing equipment and 3D laser scanners. In addition to offering WAZER as part of its hardware lineup, TriMech's Advanced Manufacturing Services experts will have access to the waterjet technology when producing on-demand client projects.

WAZER's network of resellers spans North America, the UK, Europe and Asia. In the UK and Ireland, WAZER is available from Solid Print3D, a subsidiary of Solid Solutions. Sweden and Denmark are served by 3DVerkstan. These providers are also part of the TriMech Group of companies.

For more information, visit mfg.trimech.com/post-processing/wazer and wazer.com.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with leading software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, and Artec, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients. (PRNewsfoto/TriMech) (PRNewswire)

